The Voice winners: Full list of every past champion and what they won

Who won The Voice UK last year? Every past winner since 2012.

The Voice UK is back this January, with a shiny new season and a shiny new judge in the form of Meghan Trainor.

Alongside fellow coaches Tom Jones, Olly Murs and will.i.am, Meghan is on the hunt for the next big music sensation.

But who won The Voice last year? Here's a look back at every single winner of the show so far.

Who won The Voice UK?

2019: Molly Hocking

Molly Hocking. Picture: PA Images

Last year, 18-year-old Molly - was part of Olly Murs’ team - beat the likes of Jimmy Balito, Bethzienna Williams, and Deana to be crowned champion.

Read More: What is Tom Jones' net worth? The Voice judge's fortune revealed

2018: Ruti Olajugbagbe

Ruti Olajugbagbe. Picture: PA Images

Tom Jones’ protege Ruti, 18, was the winner in 2018 after beating bookies favourite Donel Mangena.

She went back to completing her A-levels after her victory but is now working on her music again.

Read More: What is The Voice judge will.i.am’s net worth? Black Eyed Peas and solo star's career and business ventures

2017: Mo Adeniran

Mo Adeniran. Picture: PA Images

Mo won with the help of former judge Jennifer Hudson, who became the first female coach to win.

The 22-year-old beat Into The Ark in 2017, and released his debut song "Unsteady" the same year.

2016: Kevin Simm

Former Liberty X singer Kevin took home the win alongside coach Ricky Wilson.

His winner's single ‘All You Good Friends’ got to No. 24 in the charts but unfortunately his first solo album Recover didn’t reach the Top 40.

2015: Stevie McCrorie

Stevie McCrorie. Picture: PA Images

Ricky Wilson had another success in 2016 when he mentored Stevie McCrorie to victory, beating Lucy O'Byrne in the final.

He was later taken on by record label, Decca and his debut single Lost Stars charted at No.6.

Stevie has since gone back to his career as a firefighter.

2014: Jermain Jackman

Jermain Jackman. Picture: PA Images

Jermain, 25, beat Christina Marie and Sally Barker in the final with the help of will.i.am.

The star was reported to have put his music career on hold to continue with his studies in politics, but his Instagram still claims he’s a “recording artist”.

2013: Andrea Begley

Andrea Begley. Picture: PA Images

Andrea Begley was the second ever winner of The Voice after making it to the final against Leah McFall.

Danny O'Donogue was her mentor, but Andreawent back to studying part-time for a PhD.

2012: Leanne Mitchell

Leanne Mitchell. Picture: PA Images

Leanne was the first ever winner of The Voice after she was mentored by Tom Jones.

After beating Bo Bruce in the final, her debut song record failed to make it into the Top 100 and she was dropped by her label.

What do The Voice winners get?

The winner of The Voice 2019 bagged a record deal with Polydor Records alongside the release of their debut single.

There was no cash prize, however winners previously got £100,000 before the show moved from BBC to ITV.