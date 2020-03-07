On Air Now
7 March 2020, 18:00 | Updated: 7 March 2020, 18:06
What is the prize for The Voice UK? Everything you need to know...
Competition on The Voice is hotting up, with the likes of Jordan Phillips and Trinity-Leigh desperate to be crowned the winner.
And as the battle rounds continue, will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and Olly Murs poised in their spinning red chairs to take the best vocal talent through to the live shows.
So, ahead of another incredible show - what does the winner of The Voice UK get?
Whoever wins The Voice UK in 2020 is set to walk away with a recording contract with Polydor Records.
The winner then releases their debut single straight after the final as part of their prize.
Before the show moved from BBC to ITV, winners took home a cash prize of £100,000.
Founded in 1954, Polydor is part of the Universal Music Group and includes the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Jax Jones and Grace Carter.
Previous The Voice winners Ruti Olajugbagbe and Mo Jamil are also signed.
2019 - Molly Hocking with I'll Never Love Again
2018 - Ruti Olajugbagbe with Dreams
2017 - Mo Jamil with Unsteady
2016 - Kevin Simm with All You Good Friends
2015 - Stevie McCrorie with Lost Stars
2014 - Jermain Jackman with And I Am Telling You
2013 - Andrea Begley with Angel
2012 - Leanne Mitchell with Run To You
