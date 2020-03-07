What do you win on The Voice UK 2020? Prize for this year's competition revealed...

The Voice winners get a huge prize. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

What is the prize for The Voice UK? Everything you need to know...

Competition on The Voice is hotting up, with the likes of Jordan Phillips and Trinity-Leigh desperate to be crowned the winner.

And as the battle rounds continue, will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and Olly Murs poised in their spinning red chairs to take the best vocal talent through to the live shows.

So, ahead of another incredible show - what does the winner of The Voice UK get?

Jordan Phillips has made it through to The Voice live shows. Picture: ITV

What does the winner of The Voice UK get?

Whoever wins The Voice UK in 2020 is set to walk away with a recording contract with Polydor Records.

The winner then releases their debut single straight after the final as part of their prize.

Before the show moved from BBC to ITV, winners took home a cash prize of £100,000.

What is Polydor Records?

Founded in 1954, Polydor is part of the Universal Music Group and includes the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Jax Jones and Grace Carter.

Previous The Voice winners Ruti Olajugbagbe and Mo Jamil are also signed.

Who are the past winners of The Voice UK and what are their singles?

2019 - Molly Hocking with I'll Never Love Again

2018 - Ruti Olajugbagbe with Dreams

2017 - Mo Jamil with Unsteady

2016 - Kevin Simm with All You Good Friends

2015 - Stevie McCrorie with Lost Stars

2014 - Jermain Jackman with And I Am Telling You

2013 - Andrea Begley with Angel

2012 - Leanne Mitchell with Run To You

