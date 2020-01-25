Who is Olly Murs' new girlfriend Amelia Tank? Everything you need to know about The Voice coach's other half

Here's everything you need to know about Olly Murs' girlfriend. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

Olly Murs’ new girlfriend is a bodybuilder with the nickname ‘Tank the Bank’.

He might like to keep his romantic life out of the spotlight, but Olly Murs recently announced he’d fallen for Amelia Bank.

Taking to Instagram on New Years Day, he told fans: "Wishing all my followers the happiest new year!! 2019 was a very positive year for me... winning The Voice with Molly, toured my album, had long overdue knee surgery, and met an amazing woman in the process!!

"2020 I’m ready for ya! Love you all, and HAPPY NEW YEAR!!"

But who is Olly Murs’ new girlfriend and how did they meet?

Amelia Tank is a 27-year-old from Plymouth who reportedly works for a major bank.

She is also a bodybuilder nicknamed ‘Tank the Bank’ and spends her spare time training twice a day, three times a week and lifting weights every morning.

Last year, Amelia competed at the Miami Pro World Championships where she finished first in the Bikini Tall and Miss Model category and won the Bikini Babe Tall Class.

In 2013, the fitness fanatic also ran the London Marathon back.

Speaking about her training regime, Amelia previously said: “My social life is at an all-time low while training.

“Most nights I get into bed at 8.30pm to allow my muscles to grow and have enough energy for early starts before work.

“It has been really tough not going out with friends. Every year my family hosts an Easter party. The first comp was two weeks before but I knew I’d be surrounded by food and Prosecco.”

How did Olly meet new girlfriend Amelia?

Cheeky chap Olly is said to have slid into Amelia’s DMs after he spotted her snaps on Instagram.

A source told The Sun last year: “Amelia’s Instagram feed caught his eye and they started swapping flirty messages.”

The pair are then said to have met up at an Essex gym last summer where they agreed a date.