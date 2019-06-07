This Morning viewers baffled as Ruth Langsford is forced to present alone

Ruth was forced to present alone today. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Eamonn Holmes arrived to work 20 minutes late after getting caught up in a "terrible accident".

Ruth Langsford was forced to present This Morning on her own on Friday when Eamonn Holmes failed to show.

The couple usually step in for regulars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Fridays.

But 59-year-old Ruth had to explain her husband’s unexpected absence, revealing there had been “a terrible accident” on his way into work.

Starting the show, the Loose Women star said Eamonn, 59, was stuck in traffic and would be joining her later on in the programme because a car crash had blocked up the roads.

She told viewers: "Good Morning welcome to This Morning with me, Ruth Langsford and it's normally with my husband Eamonn Holmes but there's a terrible accident that's happened in London today.

"Traffic is completely gridlocked. He's nearly here, he's on his way.

"He's fine. I'll start this on my own."

Following the explanation, viewers were left baffled, as one asked: "Err, why aren't Ruth and Eamonn travelling to work together?"

Another added: “@thismorning so confused thought eamonn holmes and Ruth Langford. Are married, why come to work in separate cars.”

"So Eamonn & Ruth don't travel to This Morning together,” said a third, while a fourth asked: "Where's Eamonn?"

It turns out Ruth starred on shopping channel QVC on Thursday evening, so stayed in a hotel in London away from her husband of nine years and family home in Surrey.

American Idol winner Adam Lambert was the first guest on the show so Ruth had to interview him solo.

After the chat, Eamonn finally arrived to the studio and only ended up being 22 minutes late for work.

"As if by magic, I am here after a huge accident," he said

"It brought the centre of London to a standstill."

Eamonn finally arrived. Picture: ITV

Ahead of magician David Blaine’s segment on the show, Eamonn joked: "Are you telling me it's a coincidence? I haven't seen this man in years and this happens."

He then asked David: "Are you to blame?" to which the illusionist replied: "I needed a bit of time."

This ends a dramatic week for Ruth who suffered a nasty fall when she headed to the Epsom Derby on Saturday.

The star was left shaken after tripping over on her way home from the event and posted a photo of her injuries on Instagram.

She wrote: "So.. wonderful day at the Derby @epsomdownsracecourse until I fell over on my way out! Ouch! Before you ask, I wasn't drunk! Falling over, embarrassing."

Posting a sympathetic message on his own social media account, Eamonn added: "Even though there were no fences at @epsomdownsracecourse today ..... my poor @ruthlangsford fell at the last one , ironically while thanking the police and paramedics who kept everyone safe. She's a bit shaken and stirred but fine.”