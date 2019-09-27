This Morning viewers left feeling ‘sick’ as ITV show shares shocking spider montage

This Morning came under fire from some viewers who hated the spider montage. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

This Morning was not a place for arachnophobes during Friday’s show as they discussed the influx of spiders across the UK.

Kicking off Friday’s This Morning show, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford chatted about something plaguing a huge portion of UK homes - spiders.

With spider season upon us – and the September washout – the creepy crawlies are making their way into homes for shelter, and to find a mate.

Eamonn has also been met with his fair share of spider sightings, telling wife Ruth he had seen one the size of his hand that morning.

Eamonn Holmes claimed he'd seen a spider the size of his hand. Picture: ITV

Rut Langsford explained how most of the spiders you see crawling around your house are males looking for a mate. Picture: ITV

As the chat continued, This Morning showed a montage of spider pictures they had been sent in my viewers.

While there was a warning issued, viewers of the hit ITV show were left horrified by the pictures.

Taking to Twitter, one person commented: “Thanks This Morning for putting spiders on the TV and giving me an anxiety attack.”

Another added that the montage had made they feel “sick”, writing: “The spiders on This Morning omg I feel sick.”

This Morning shared a montage of people's spider pictures they had sent in. Picture: ITV

A third person commented: “Oh fabulous @thismorning showing a montage of spiders in peoples home, that's me on edge and in spider watch today!”

Some of the spiders in the montage were large house spiders, which are found regularly in homes around this time of the year.

Some of the pictures showed huge eight-legged creepy crawlies. Picture: ITV

The female spiders will stay in their webs in garages, window sills and corners of rooms, while the male spiders enter homes searching for the females to mate with.

Spider season lasts between September and October, but this year’s heavy rain is causing more sightings than usual across the country.

