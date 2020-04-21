This Morning's Alice Beer warns public to stop shopping for DIY and decorating equipment during lockdown

21 April 2020, 11:27

Alice Beer told This Morning viewers that going shopping for DIY equipment is not essential
Alice Beer told This Morning viewers that going shopping for DIY equipment is not essential. Picture: ITV/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The consumer expert said it is 'selfish' to be going out to buy equipment to renovate your home.

This Morning's Alice Beer warned viewers to stop leaving their homes to buy DIY equipment during the lockdown.

The consumer expert told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that people cannot leave the house on "a mission" to buy paint and wallpaper to renovate or improve their homes.

READ MORE: Dr Hilary warns public to not nap in the day during coronavirus lockdown

Alice explained: "I know it's tempting, it's the perfect time to do it, but unless it is part of another journey you cannot go out specifically to buy things".

Alice Beer explained to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that while it is tempting, now is not the time to be doing renovations
Alice Beer explained to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that while it is tempting, now is not the time to be doing renovations. Picture: ITV

She told the ITV viewers that while you are allowed to leave the house to buy tools and equipment to repair, mend or maintain, you cannot buy decorating items simply because you want to redecorate your home or garden.

She explained: "You can buy tools to repair or to mend or to maintain, you can not go out on a mission to buy paint and wallpaper to renovate or improve things."

Alice Beer said it is "selfish" to leave the house for non-essential DIY tools
Alice Beer said it is "selfish" to leave the house for non-essential DIY tools. Picture: ITV

She added: "You are taking up space that other people need around you, and it's a selfish thing to do.

"So, think twice before you do that."

Host Phillip Schofield then asked Alice if you're already at a shop for an essential item, are you allowed to buy non-essential items, for example, picking up shaving cream while at Boots collecting a prescription.

People have been seen shopping at DIY stores during the lockdown
People have been seen shopping at DIY stores during the lockdown. Picture: Getty

Alice said this is fine, and people are permitted to buy non essential items if they are available during an essential trip.

This comes just days after Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary told viewers they should not be washing their cars during lockdown, as it is not an essential activity.

He explained: "Washing your car is non-essential, apart from being able to see through the windscreen for safety."

READ MORE: Dr Hilary warns public to not wash their cars during lockdown

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Neighbours is back filming amid coronavirus

Neighbours to resume filming as set reopens with 'odd' new social distancing rules
Where it Too Hot To Handle filmed?

Where was Netflix's Too Hot To Handle filmed and can you stay there?
Yasmeen attacks Geoff in Coronation Street

Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen Metcalfe fears she's killed evil Geoff in shock new scenes
Holly Willoughby's dress is from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £221 floral midi dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Kem Bembow, 94, could be seen hugging the cushion tight as he appeared on Good Morning Britain, telling viewers he and his late wife were 'made for each other'.

Veteran, 94, leaves Good Morning Britain viewers in tears after carer gifted cushion with late wife's picture on it

Trending on Heart

A food waste list has done viral on Facebook

Woman sparks debate with list of how long different foods keep before going off

Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Richard Branson's private island Necker Island

Richard Branson’s Necker Island: Where is it and how much is it worth?

Celebrities

The celebs will be teaching core subjects to children across the UK

David Attenborough and Danny Dyer give free Geography and History lessons during lockdown

Celebrities

Lindsey shared the cute video on her TikTok account

Woman reveals genius hack for cutting dog's nails using peanut butter and cling film

Lifestyle

An expert has revealed how often you should be washing your towels

Expert claims we should be washing towels every two uses to limit Coronavirus spread

Lifestyle

Princess Andre singing

Peter Andre's daughter Princess stuns fans with incredible singing voice

Celebrities