Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in fits of laughter as seal starts urinating on live TV

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield couldn't believe what was happening on This Morning.

Holly Willoughby, 40, and Phillip Schofield, 58, were left in fits of giggles during Monday's This Morning as a seal started urinating live on TV.

The pair were speaking to vet Scott Miller who was in London reporting on a seal who has become a 'local celeb' for returning to the same spot from the river Thames every day.

Everything was going off without a hitch until the seal started urinating on the show.

Holly and Phil were left in hysterics as the cameras zoomed in on the seal weeing. Picture: ITV

When the cameras zoomed in to capture the moment, Phil and Holly couldn't contain their laughter.

Phillip jokingly shouted at the cameras: "Give her some dignity! Back off!"

Phillip Schofield couldn't hide his amusement during the This Morning blunder. Picture: ITV

Speaking of animals urinating on their show, Holly said: "They always do it!"

This Morning viewers were also left laughing at the blunder.

The urinating seal has become a local celebrity after she started appearing at the same area of the Thames in South West London. Picture: ITV

One commented on Twitter: "As if they’ve just zoomed in on the seal having a wee!"

Another wrote: "The Seal having a wee on live TV has made my morning!"

