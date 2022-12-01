Holly Willoughby horrified as Miriam Margolyes swears during This Morning appearance

1 December 2022, 06:32 | Updated: 1 December 2022, 08:43

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield struggled to keep it together during Miriam Margoyles appearance this week.

Miriam Margolyes horrified This Morning viewers after swearing live on TV.

The 81-year-old appeared on the show on Wednesday (30 November) to chat to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, while also answering viewer questions as an agony aunt.

However, Miriam shocked those watching when she said was previously banned from wearing shorts to auditions and suggested other people should follow suit.

“I think it’s very rude of person to suggest what you should wear, you should wear what you like shouldn’t you,” host Holly, 41, slammed.

Miriam Margoyles appearing on This Morning November 2022. Picture: ITV

To which Miriam replied that she disagreed and went on to use a swear word to describe a crew member’s skirt.

Holly and Phil, 60, both looked horrified, with Phil asking the actress: “Well who was that?”

When Miriam then said her name, Phil urged the camera crew not to pan to the crew member.

“Do not point the camera, you look gorgeous,” he said.

Holly then added: “I don’t think my skirt is too different, I think we’re twinning here.”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning. Picture: ITV

To which Miriam replied: “I’m glad you’re covering it with the bit of paper!”

The chaotic segment didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter, with many people divided over her appearance.

Earlier on the show, Miriam also suggested a caller should join Grindr and admitted she had been unfaithful in her relationship ‘many’ times.

This comes after the Harry Potter actress previously ‘grumbled’ about how much money she made from the movie franchise.

Miriam appeared in two films in the series as Professor Sprout - Chamber of Secrets and Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Miriam Margolyes has said she was disappointed with her Harry Potter pay check. Picture: Alamy

"I never made Harry Potter millions,” she told Metro.

“I think the three or four main people did and they deserve it but my character didn’t."

She added: "I was only in two and I only got £60,000 for being Professor Sprout but I’m not grumbling... now. I grumbled then but it made me very famous."

According to American news site CBS, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe pocketed nearly $100m(£86m) for his role as the character.

