Martin Lewis warns people against buying gift cards for loved ones this Christmas

8 October 2020, 12:21

Martin Lewis has warned people against purchasing gift cards this year
Martin Lewis has warned people against purchasing gift cards this year. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Martin Lewis has admitted he is 'anti-gift cards' and has discouraged people from giving them as gifts this Christmas.

With Christmas around the corner, people are starting to consider what they will be buying their loved ones this year.

And while many people will turn to the easy gift card option, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned people away from purchasing them at the moment.

Speaking on This Morning on Thursday's show, Martin admitted that he is "anti-gift cards" and suggested people gift money instead this year.

READ MORE: Martin Lewis gives update on how you can claim money for working from home

The Money Saving Expert told viewers he is 'anti-gift cards'
The Money Saving Expert told viewers he is 'anti-gift cards'. Picture: ITV

The conversation started when a This Morning viewer called in to ask what she should do about her Cineworld gift card after the company announced they would be closing their doors from October 9.

Speaking of why he advises against them, Martin said: "In this time of terrible uncertainty, and retailers won't like me saying this, the last thing I would be giving anyone for Christmas is a gift card, unless it is from a company I was absolutely rock certain."

He suggested maybe Amazon or Selfridges were safe bets, but also added: "I'm taking a guess I don't know the strength of these companies".

Martin Lewis warned that companies could go under during these uncertain times, making your gift card worthless
Martin Lewis warned that companies could go under during these uncertain times, making your gift card worthless. Picture: ITV

He suggested to people who wanted to gift loved ones money to spend somewhere, to instead give them cash or transfer them some money.

Martin Lewis suggested people gift money instead this year
Martin Lewis suggested people gift money instead this year. Picture: ITV

This isn't the first time Matin Lewis has urged shoppers against gift cards, having told people to avoid them last Christmas as well.

On his website at the time, he revealed: "It is safest to stay clear of gift cards.

"Cash is boring, but is safer, more flexible and guarantees you'll be able to buy a gift of some sort.

"With a gift voucher, if the company goes bust, there's no guarantee the voucher will be valid or accepted."

READ NOW: Martin Lewis gives 'devastating' warning to millions of people with savings accounts

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh broke down during This Morning

Bradley Walsh breaks down in tears on This Morning over 'heartbreaking' care home stories
Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her navy midi skirt from Zara

Celebrities

Coronation Street fans spotted new photos of Todd Grimshaw

Coronation Street fans get first look at 'new' Todd Grimshaw after Bruno Langley was axed
Gareth Pierce has been recast as Todd Grimshaw on Coronation Street

Who is new Coronation Street actor Gareth Pierce and why did Bruno Langley leave?
Gareth Pierce is starring as Todd Grimshaw in Coronation Street

Coronation Street’s new Todd Grimshaw doesn't want to 'impersonate' axed Bruno Langley

Trending on Heart

This quiz will tell you what job you should have

New government website tells you what your ideal job is based on these 15 questions

Lifestyle

Ikea is opening 50 new stores

IKEA to open 50 new stores this year after huge increase in demand

Lifestyle

Aldi has recalled two products

Aldi urgently recalls Rooster chicken products over salmonella threat

Lifestyle

A woman has said she is furious after catching her sister in law selling baby clothes handed down

Mum left furious after discovering sister-in-law is selling baby clothes she'd passed down to her

Lifestyle

Boris Johnson is set to announce new social distancing rules

All the new lockdown restrictions Boris Johnson could announce for England next week

News

This is when and how you can see the annual Draconid meteor shower

When is the Draconid meteor shower this month and how can you watch it?

News