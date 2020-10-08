Martin Lewis warns people against buying gift cards for loved ones this Christmas

Martin Lewis has warned people against purchasing gift cards this year. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Martin Lewis has admitted he is 'anti-gift cards' and has discouraged people from giving them as gifts this Christmas.

With Christmas around the corner, people are starting to consider what they will be buying their loved ones this year.

And while many people will turn to the easy gift card option, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned people away from purchasing them at the moment.

Speaking on This Morning on Thursday's show, Martin admitted that he is "anti-gift cards" and suggested people gift money instead this year.

The Money Saving Expert told viewers he is 'anti-gift cards'. Picture: ITV

The conversation started when a This Morning viewer called in to ask what she should do about her Cineworld gift card after the company announced they would be closing their doors from October 9.

Speaking of why he advises against them, Martin said: "In this time of terrible uncertainty, and retailers won't like me saying this, the last thing I would be giving anyone for Christmas is a gift card, unless it is from a company I was absolutely rock certain."

He suggested maybe Amazon or Selfridges were safe bets, but also added: "I'm taking a guess I don't know the strength of these companies".

Martin Lewis warned that companies could go under during these uncertain times, making your gift card worthless. Picture: ITV

He suggested to people who wanted to gift loved ones money to spend somewhere, to instead give them cash or transfer them some money.

Martin Lewis suggested people gift money instead this year. Picture: ITV

This isn't the first time Matin Lewis has urged shoppers against gift cards, having told people to avoid them last Christmas as well.

On his website at the time, he revealed: "It is safest to stay clear of gift cards.

"Cash is boring, but is safer, more flexible and guarantees you'll be able to buy a gift of some sort.

"With a gift voucher, if the company goes bust, there's no guarantee the voucher will be valid or accepted."

