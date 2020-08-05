Vet warns of deadly heat stroke symptoms to look out for with your dog

This Morning viewers have bee warned about taking their dogs out during the heatwave.

A vet on This Morning has revealed the heat stroke warning signs dog owners should look out for this weekend.

Scott Miller appeared on the show to offer advice when it comes to taking care of pets in the upcoming heatwave.

And talking to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, Scott said owners need to be on full alert to ensure their furry friends don’t suffer in the sun.

While humans are able to sweat to climatise to the rising temperatures, dogs have fur and there can't cool as easily and tend to overheat.

“Heat stroke is something that could happen really easily,” he warned.

Scott Miller has given some advice to dog owners. Picture: ITV

Revealing the symptoms to look out for, he continued: “The main thing is excessive amounts of panting that continues in cooler environment.

“Also look out for drooling, staggering and losing coordination, and in the worse case scenario they could collapse or vomit.”

Read More: Emmerdale's Samantha Giles speaks out on becoming a witch after casting a spell to find husband

Scott went on to say: “If you spot any of these signs you absolutely need to contact your vet immediately.

“You may not see symptoms initially, but I’ve seen animals coming in a few days later with organ failure or anemia where they had heat stroke.”

Before adding: “You need to be watching furry friends very carefully.”

Dogs can struggle in the heat. Picture: PA Images

Scott also told dog owners to avoid walking their pooches in the middle of the day, as well as giving them lots of water and shade.

With temperatures set to hit 34C on Friday, experts are also warning about the dangers of leaving dogs alone in cars.

Scott revealed that pets can die within just 15 minutes in a hot car, as he begged: “Please, please, please don’t leave dogs in the car unattended.

“And if you’re going on long journeys, stop regularly to let them cool down and take lots of water.”

Other tips for looking out for your dog in the hot weather included putting a wet bandana around their neck to keep them cool, as well as using a fan directly pointing at them.

Now Read: Ben Shephard confirms he's taking a break from Good Morning Britain after six years