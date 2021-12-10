Why are Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary not on This Morning today?

10 December 2021, 09:30 | Updated: 10 December 2021, 10:46

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary aren't on This Morning today
Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary aren't on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

Why are Holly and Phil on This Morning today and where are Alison and Dermot?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Things are getting well and truly Christmassy on This Morning with lots of added sparkle added to the show.

And viewers are used to watching Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield bring the festivities from Monday through to Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary take over on Fridays.

But this week there is a big change to the set up, with Alison and Dermot nowhere to be seen.

So, where are they and why are Holly and Phil presenting today?

Holly and Phil have replaced Alison and Dermot
Holly and Phil have replaced Alison and Dermot. Picture: ITV

Where are Alison and Dermot today?

Alison and Dermot have been replaced by Holly and Phil on today’s show.

Phillip revealed the news during Wednesday's show that they would be hosting on Friday.

He casually mentioned the change to the lineup when announcing Santa Claus will be making an appearance in the studio and joining them on the sofa.

"Quick word about Friday's show, which we're doing, he's in high demand at this time of year but Father Christmas will be taking a break from his busy schedule to answer your children's questions," Phil, 59, said.

Holly, 40, added: "Whether they're wondering if Rudolph really is his favourite Reindeer or if he prefers mince pies or cookies by the chimney, it's their chance to speak to the actual Santa."

This usually means that it is the last show Holly and Phil will present before their Christmas break, however this has not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Eamonn Holmes has allegedly quit This Morning after 15 years as a presenter.

According to reports, the 61-year-old has already got a new job and will be joining GB news where he will have his own show.

Alison and Dermot are not presenting This Morning today
Alison and Dermot are not presenting This Morning today. Picture: ITV

Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford previously presented Friday's episode of This Morning since 2006, but were axed from their regular slot last year.

Alison and Dermot replaced them, while Eamonn and Ruth currently stand in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during summer holidays.

A source told The Mirror: “Eamonn’s move to GB News marks the end of an era.

"He’ll be missed by many ITV viewers but, the truth is, this job offer probably came at just the right moment for both him and ITV.”

They added: “All good things come to an end.”

Eamonn is yet to speak out on these claims.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby has addressed the speculation

Holly Willoughby responds to rumours she's leaving This Morning
Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red velvet mini dress

Celebrities

Emmerdale's Liv is in danger this week

Emmerdale fans predict sad Liv Flaherty twist after overdose in prison
Giles has a secret job away from Gogglebox

Gogglebox’s Giles Wood has a secret second job which earns a lot of money

Gogglebox

Why isn't Samantha in the Sex and the City reboot?

Why isn't Samantha in And Just Like That?

Trending on Heart

Eamonn Holmes is making a big career more away from This Morning

Eamonn Holmes confirms he has quit This Morning for new job

Celebrities

Here's how to get rid of the condensation in your home

This 29p hack to clear window condensation is genius

Lifestyle

Jessie J has shared a message to fans on Instagram

Jessie J opens up about devastating miscarriage in heartbreaking post

Celebrities

Here's how to watch your favourite films this Christmas Eve

Full list of all the festive films you can watch on Christmas Eve

Christmas

Best skincare regime sets on the market for flawless and hydrated skin

Best skincare regime sets on the market for flawless and hydrated skin

Shopping

Impress your guests with a stunning grazing table

How to make the perfect grazing table: Buffet board and platter ideas for festive parties

Food & Drink

Mr Big was killed off at the start of the Sex and the City reboot

Does Big Die in And Just Like That?

How many episodes of And Just Like That are there?

How many episodes of And Just Like That are there and when are they released?
A wedding guest has complained about her friend's wedding

Bride and groom spark debate after asking guests to ‘chip in’ for wedding costs

Lifestyle

Mum transforms living room into Harry Potter Christmas paradise for under £70

Harry Potter-obsessed mum transforms living room into Slytherin Christmas paradise for under £70

Lifestyle

And Just Like That has finally been released

Sex and the City reboot: How to watch And Just Like That in the UK
The cast of Home Alone is reuniting

Home Alone cast is planning a reunion 31 years after Christmas film
Daniel could be leaving Coronation Street

Coronation Street viewers convinced Daniel is leaving over shock Summer storyline
Daniel, Rupert and Emma reunited in the Gryffindor Common Room

First look at Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter TV reunion

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a striped skirt on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her sparkly striped skirt from Anthropologie

Celebrities