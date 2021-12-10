Why are Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary not on This Morning today?

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary aren't on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

Why are Holly and Phil on This Morning today and where are Alison and Dermot?

Things are getting well and truly Christmassy on This Morning with lots of added sparkle added to the show.

And viewers are used to watching Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield bring the festivities from Monday through to Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary take over on Fridays.

But this week there is a big change to the set up, with Alison and Dermot nowhere to be seen.

So, where are they and why are Holly and Phil presenting today?

Holly and Phil have replaced Alison and Dermot. Picture: ITV

Where are Alison and Dermot today?

Alison and Dermot have been replaced by Holly and Phil on today’s show.

Phillip revealed the news during Wednesday's show that they would be hosting on Friday.

He casually mentioned the change to the lineup when announcing Santa Claus will be making an appearance in the studio and joining them on the sofa.

"Quick word about Friday's show, which we're doing, he's in high demand at this time of year but Father Christmas will be taking a break from his busy schedule to answer your children's questions," Phil, 59, said.

Holly, 40, added: "Whether they're wondering if Rudolph really is his favourite Reindeer or if he prefers mince pies or cookies by the chimney, it's their chance to speak to the actual Santa."

This usually means that it is the last show Holly and Phil will present before their Christmas break, however this has not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Eamonn Holmes has allegedly quit This Morning after 15 years as a presenter.

According to reports, the 61-year-old has already got a new job and will be joining GB news where he will have his own show.

Alison and Dermot are not presenting This Morning today. Picture: ITV

Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford previously presented Friday's episode of This Morning since 2006, but were axed from their regular slot last year.

Alison and Dermot replaced them, while Eamonn and Ruth currently stand in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during summer holidays.

A source told The Mirror: “Eamonn’s move to GB News marks the end of an era.

"He’ll be missed by many ITV viewers but, the truth is, this job offer probably came at just the right moment for both him and ITV.”

They added: “All good things come to an end.”

Eamonn is yet to speak out on these claims.