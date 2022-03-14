Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Where is Holly Willoughby and why is she not on This Morning today?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dancing on Ice will have noticed Holly Willoughby was missing from this week’s show.

Phillip Schofield had to take the reigns on his own, after his usual partner was no where to be seen.

And Holly is also not appearing on This Morning this week, with Alison Hammond, Josie Gibson or Rochelle Humes replacing her.

So, where is Holly and when will she be back? Here’s what we know…

Holly Willoughby is missing from This Morning today. Picture: ITV

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Holly Willoughby, 41, is not on This Morning after she tested positive for Covid on Sunday.

This forced her to miss the Dancing On Ice semi-finals, with ITV announcing: “Unfortunately, Holly Willoughby is unable to host tonight's show after testing positive for Covid-19. We look forward to Holly returning for the Dancing on Ice Live Final."

Phillip wished his friend and co-host Holly well at the start of Sunday night’s programme.

“As you can see, Holly isn’t here tonight. We found out just a few hours ago that she’s tested positive for Covid.

Phillip Schofield fronted Dancing on Ice alone on Sunday. Picture: ITV

“I know what it’s like to watch this show from home. It is really weird. Holly, get well soon. Lots of love.”

When will Holly Willoughby be back on This Morning?

Holly will be self-isolating at home for the next few days and will likely miss most of her This Morning duties.

While there are no longer any self isolating laws, those with Covid are strongly encouraged to stay at home until they are longer infectious to others.

This can be for up to 10 days from when symptoms start, but many people are no longer infectious after five days.

This comes after Phillip previously tested for Covid at the end of January, forcing him to miss This Morning and Dancing On Ice for a week.