This Morning guest reveals she brought kitten back to life with CPR after 20 minute washing machine cycle

10 December 2019, 12:45 | Updated: 10 December 2019, 12:50

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

This Morning guest Courtney Drury revealed her kitten was accidentally put in a 30C wash.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are rarely left speechless, but the TV duo were stunned during today’s This Morning.

The pair spoke to Liverpudlian Courtney Drury on Tuesday, who opened up about the terrifying moment she found her cat Posey in the washing machine.

When questioned by Phil, 57, on how her feline got mixed up in her washing, the mum-of-one explained: “She must have hopped in to go for a sleep, and I didn’t realise and put the wash on.”

Holly, 38, then asked: “When did you realise she was in there?”, to which she replied: “About 20 minutes later when the wash had finished.

Courtney Drury explained her cat almost died in the washing machine
Courtney Drury explained her cat almost died in the washing machine. Picture: ITV

“She went on a 30C wash for 20 minutes and then an extra spin.”

Courtney - who has a four-year-old daughter, Alyssia - went on to say she only noticed Posey was in the machine when she saw her green eyes ‘going around’, before she opened the door to find her lifeless inside.

Read More: This Morning bosses considered replacing Phillip Schofield with GMB's Ben Shephard

Luckily, the 22-year-old quickly gave her cat CPR, explaining: “I just started blowing into her nose and mouth until her ears started moving.

"I took her to the vet and they said they'd never seen anything like it, they said they've never heard of a cat surviving. Every cat that’s been in the washing machine has died.”

Read More: This Morning sparks fierce debate over 'sexist' exercise bike advert

To avoid it ever happening again, Courtney has now put a sign on the washing machine that reads: "Check for cat before switching on."

Courtney Drury now has a sticker on her washing machine
Courtney Drury now has a sticker on her washing machine. Picture: ITV

And it seems as though viewers were equally as shocked, with one writing on Twitter: “How on earth did she not notice the cat was in the washing machine?!”

While another said: “That poor cat #thismorning.”

This comes after Courtney previously opened up about the agonising experience, telling The Mirror: “Posey is definitely a miracle cat and they must have nine lives.”

Before adding: “She’s back to her normal self, running around our feet.

“I felt so guilty when she came home, but she came and sat on the sofa by my shoulders and nuzzled me. We love her a lot.”

