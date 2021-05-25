Timothée Chalamet to play Willy Wonka in new origins movie

Timothée will play Willy Wonka in a new prequel. Picture: PA/Warner Bros

By Polly Foreman

Timothée Chalamet has been cast as Willy Wonka in a new prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Timothée Chalamet will play Willy Wonka in a new origins movie, it has been announced.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 25, who is perhaps best known for his role in Call Me By Your Name, will follow in the footsteps of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, who played the character in previous Charlie and the Chocolate Factory films.

It is understood that the new movie won't be a remake, but an origin film exploring the younger years of Willy Wonka before he opened the factory.

Timothée Chalamet is known for his roles in films like Call Me By Your Name and Ladybird. Picture: PA

The screenplay has been written by comedian Simon Farnaby, and directed by Paul King, known for his work on Paddington.

This will be the third time Willy Wonka will be portrayed on screen.

The first, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factor was released in 1971, with Gene Wilder portraying the title role.

Tim Burton then created remake Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 2005, with Johnny Depp playing Willy Wonka.

Willy Wonka was played by Johnny Depp in the 2005 film. Picture: Warner Bros.

The films are based on the book by Roald Dahl, which was first released in 1964.

The book tells the story of a young boy named Charlie who wins a tour round a legendary chocolate factory run by the renowned and mysterious Willy Wonka.

