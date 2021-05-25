Eurovision winner Damiano David of Måneskin cleared of taking drugs at final

Damiano has been cleared of taking drugs at the Eurovision final. Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

Damiano David, the lead singer of Italian band Måneskin, has passed a drugs test.

Eurovision winner Damiano David did not take drugs at the grand final on Saturday, the European Broadcasting Union has confirmed.

Damiano, the lead singer of Italian glam rock band Måneskin, offered to take a drugs test after footage of him leaning over a table in the green room circulated on social media.

Following an investigation into the footage and negative drugs test, the EBU announced that he had been cleared of taking drugs.

Damiano denied taking drugs at Saturday night's event. Picture: Getty

As reported by the BBC, they said in a statement: "No drug use took place in the Green Room and we consider the matter closed."

Måneskin were crowned winners of the competition on Saturday after performing song Zitti e buoni.

The band were filmed celebrating their success in the green room, at which time Damiano was filmed leaning over a table.

After speculation among viewers, he denied allegations of drugs use - saying in a press conference that he was looking down because guitarist Thomas Raggi had broken a glass.

Måneskin are a glam rock band from Italy. Picture: Getty

Damiano said: "I don't use drugs. Please, guys. Don't say that really, no cocaine."

The EBU said it was "alarmed that inaccurate speculation leading to fake news has overshadowed the spirit and the outcome of the event and unfairly affected the band".

They added: "We wish to congratulate Måneskin once again and wish them huge success.

"We look forward to working with our Italian member Rai on producing a spectacular Eurovision Song Contest in Italy next year."

Måneskin were crowned winners of the competition on Saturday night. Picture: Getty

The band denied drug use in a statement reading: "We really are AGAINST drugs and we never used cocaine. We are ready to get tasted [tested], cause we have nothing to hide."

French singer Barbara Pravi, who came in second, defended the band on Instagram, writing: "Måneskin were AWESOME on Saturday night, they were voted in by viewers, this is their place, their victory, their moment."

