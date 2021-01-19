Traces cast: Who stars in the drama and where have you seen them before?
19 January 2021, 08:52
Who is in Traces with Molly Windsor and Martin Compston? Here's what we know...
If you're anything like us, you've already binged watched the whole of BBC's new drama Traces.
Originally aired on the Alibi channel, the six part-drama tells the story of three women who are linked by an emotional murder mystery case while working together at the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science.
But who is in BBC's Traces and what else have they been in?
Molly Windsor as Emma Hedges
Molly previously starred in TV movie The Unloved in 2010 opposite Samantha Morton and also won a BAFTA for playing Holly Winshaw in Three Girls.
She played Rose alongside Katherine Kelly in TV drama Cheat and also starred in The Runaways.
Martin Compston as Daniel
Martin is best known as Steve Arnott in Line of Duty but he has also starred in Monarch of the Glen, Mary Queen of Scots, Silent Witness, Death in Paradise, In Plain Sight and Victoria.
He also recently played Dan in ITV drama The Nest.
Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Mark Scrivens now?
Laura Fraser as Sarah Gordon
Sarah Gordon is played by Laura Fraser who previously starred in ITV detective drama The Loch.
Other credits include Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, The Missing and Lip Service.
Jennifer Spence as Kathy Torrence
Jennifer is famous for her role in You Me Her, as well as Van Helsing, The Killing, Continuum, Travelers and Supernatural.
She also starred in The Bletchley Circle spin-off as Olivia Mori.
Laurie Brett as Izzy
EastEnders viewers will recognise Laurie as Jane Beale, the long suffering former wife of Ian Beale.
She also played Christine Mulgrew in Waterloo Road.
Vincent Regan as Phil McAfee
No stranger to an action movie, Vincent has starred in Troy, 300 and Clash Of The Titans.
He also had a role in ITV fire service drama London’s Burning and has been in Poldark, The Royals, Delicious and Victoria.
Michael Nardone as DI McKinven
Michael Nardone has been in a string of other programmes including Line of Duty, The Field of Blood, Privates and Silent Witness.
He also starred in The Night Manager, Doctors, Guilt and Clique.
Morayo Akandé as D.C. Trina Adeboyo
Morayo previosuly starred in short film about 18th century slavery called 1745 and also directed and starred in The Atkin Sisters.
John Gordon Sinclair as Drew
John played Gregory in 1980 movie Gregory's Girl and has also been in Mad About Alice, Loved By You and Ill Behaviour.
He also starred in miniseries Ill Behaviour and 2017 TV movie Diana and I.
Joana Borja as Pia Salvador
Joana starred in Doctor Who as Gabriela Camera and also BBC drama Lusitana Paixão.
Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Dan Webb now?