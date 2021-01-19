Traces cast: Who stars in the drama and where have you seen them before?

Who is in Traces with Molly Windsor and Martin Compston? Here's what we know...

If you're anything like us, you've already binged watched the whole of BBC's new drama Traces.

Originally aired on the Alibi channel, the six part-drama tells the story of three women who are linked by an emotional murder mystery case while working together at the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science.

But who is in BBC's Traces and what else have they been in?

Molly Windsor as Emma Hedges

Molly previously starred in TV movie The Unloved in 2010 opposite Samantha Morton and also won a BAFTA for playing Holly Winshaw in Three Girls.

She played Rose alongside Katherine Kelly in TV drama Cheat and also starred in The Runaways.

Martin Compston as Daniel

Martin Compston as Daniel in Traces. Picture: BBC

Martin is best known as Steve Arnott in Line of Duty but he has also starred in Monarch of the Glen, Mary Queen of Scots, Silent Witness, Death in Paradise, In Plain Sight and Victoria.

He also recently played Dan in ITV drama The Nest.

Laura Fraser as Sarah Gordon

Laura Fraser as Sarah Gordon in Traces. Picture: BBC

Sarah Gordon is played by Laura Fraser who previously starred in ITV detective drama The Loch.

Other credits include Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, The Missing and Lip Service.

Jennifer Spence as Kathy Torrence

Jennifer Spence as Kathy Torrence in Traces. Picture: BBC

Jennifer is famous for her role in You Me Her, as well as Van Helsing, The Killing, Continuum, Travelers and Supernatural.

She also starred in The Bletchley Circle spin-off as Olivia Mori.

Laurie Brett as Izzy

Laurie Brett as Izzy in Traces. Picture: BBC

EastEnders viewers will recognise Laurie as Jane Beale, the long suffering former wife of Ian Beale.

She also played Christine Mulgrew in Waterloo Road.

Vincent Regan as Phil McAfee

Vincent Regan as Phil McAfee in Traces. Picture: BBC

No stranger to an action movie, Vincent has starred in Troy, 300 and Clash Of The Titans.

He also had a role in ITV fire service drama London’s Burning and has been in Poldark, The Royals, Delicious and Victoria.

Michael Nardone as DI McKinven

Michael Nardone as DI McKinven in Traces. Picture: BBC

Michael Nardone has been in a string of other programmes including Line of Duty, The Field of Blood, Privates and Silent Witness.

He also starred in The Night Manager, Doctors, Guilt and Clique.

Morayo Akandé as D.C. Trina Adeboyo

Morayo Akandé as D.C. Trina Adeboyo in Traces. Picture: BBC

Morayo previosuly starred in short film about 18th century slavery called 1745 and also directed and starred in The Atkin Sisters.

John Gordon Sinclair as Drew

John Gordon Sinclair as Drew in Traces. Picture: BBC

John played Gregory in 1980 movie Gregory's Girl and has also been in Mad About Alice, Loved By You and Ill Behaviour.

He also starred in miniseries Ill Behaviour and 2017 TV movie Diana and I.

Joana Borja as Pia Salvador

Joana starred in Doctor Who as Gabriela Camera and also BBC drama Lusitana Paixão.

