Tracy Beaker fans are just realising Dani Harmer was also in Harry Potter

Dani Harmer appeared in Harry Potter. Picture: BBC/Twitter

Was Dani Harmer in Harry Potter? Here's what we know about the Tracy Beaker star...

Dani Harmer is back on our screens with a brand new series of Tracy Beaker, and this time she’s a mum.

The rebooted BBC series will see Jacqueline Wilson’s iconic character living in a housing estate with her 12-year-old daughter Jess as they struggle to make ends meet.

But while we’ve seen actress Dani grow up on our screens since 2002, many fans are just realising she was also in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

In a clip tweeted by a fan, Dani can be seen in the background celebrating in the Great Hall as Dumbledore announced as Gryffindor won the house cup.

I think I found @DaniHarmer in Harry Potter and the Philosophers stone, she is behind Oliver Wood after Hermione speaks. pic.twitter.com/FV0C9HFJGl — MemPatone (@MemPatone) February 8, 2021

The caption reads: "I think I found @DaniHarmer in Harry Potter and the Philosophers stone, she is behind Oliver Wood after Hermione speaks."

32-year-old Dani herself then responded to the tweet and confirmed: "Yep there I am xx."

"How many times have I watched this film and never noticed omg," commented one fan.

While another wrote: "Omg! I remember reading years ago that you were in it, but I've never been able to spot you before! You look so young here!"

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was filmed back in 2002, which would mean Dani was around 12-years-old.

But she wasn’t the only Tracy Beaker star to appear in the famous wizarding franchise.

Luke Youngblood played Quidditch commentator Lee Jordan in Harry Potter. Picture: Warner Bros

Remember Ben? Well, the first actor who played him, Luke Youngblood, also played Quidditch commentator Lee Jordan in the films too.

Actor Luke later appeared in Scooby-Doo 4: Curse of the Lake Monster as Scooby Doo himself.

Meanwhile, My Mum Tracy Beaker kicks off on Friday 12 February, with episodes two and three following on Saturday and Sunday.

The official BBC synopsis reads: "Jess Beaker loves her life with her mum Tracy, until famous footballer Sean Godfrey enters the picture!"

Dani is returning as the title character, while old favourites like Montanna Thompson (Justine Littlewood) and Lisa Coleman (Cam) are also back.

