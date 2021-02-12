Tracy Beaker fans are just realising Dani Harmer was also in Harry Potter

12 February 2021, 12:34

Dani Harmer appeared in Harry Potter
Dani Harmer appeared in Harry Potter. Picture: BBC/Twitter

Was Dani Harmer in Harry Potter? Here's what we know about the Tracy Beaker star...

Dani Harmer is back on our screens with a brand new series of Tracy Beaker, and this time she’s a mum.

The rebooted BBC series will see Jacqueline Wilson’s iconic character living in a housing estate with her 12-year-old daughter Jess as they struggle to make ends meet.

But while we’ve seen actress Dani grow up on our screens since 2002, many fans are just realising she was also in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

In a clip tweeted by a fan, Dani can be seen in the background celebrating in the Great Hall as Dumbledore announced as Gryffindor won the house cup.

The caption reads: "I think I found @DaniHarmer in Harry Potter and the Philosophers stone, she is behind Oliver Wood after Hermione speaks."

Read More: When does My Mum Tracy Beaker start and what time is it on?

32-year-old Dani herself then responded to the tweet and confirmed: "Yep there I am xx."

"How many times have I watched this film and never noticed omg," commented one fan.

While another wrote: "Omg! I remember reading years ago that you were in it, but I've never been able to spot you before! You look so young here!"

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was filmed back in 2002, which would mean Dani was around 12-years-old.

But she wasn’t the only Tracy Beaker star to appear in the famous wizarding franchise.

Luke Youngblood played Quidditch commentator Lee Jordan in Harry Potter
Luke Youngblood played Quidditch commentator Lee Jordan in Harry Potter. Picture: Warner Bros

Remember Ben? Well, the first actor who played him, Luke Youngblood, also played Quidditch commentator Lee Jordan in the films too.

Actor Luke later appeared in Scooby-Doo 4: Curse of the Lake Monster as Scooby Doo himself.

Meanwhile, My Mum Tracy Beaker kicks off on Friday 12 February, with episodes two and three following on Saturday and Sunday.

The official BBC synopsis reads: "Jess Beaker loves her life with her mum Tracy, until famous footballer Sean Godfrey enters the picture!"

Dani is returning as the title character, while old favourites like Montanna Thompson (Justine Littlewood) and Lisa Coleman (Cam) are also back.

Now Read: How many episodes of My Mum Tracy Beaker are there?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

A new spin-off show called The Masked Dancer is reportedly heading to ITV

The Masked Singer spin-off The Masked Dancer 'to arrive in the UK this year'
Anna Shay and Christine Chiu argued over French Jewellery brands Mellerio and Boucheron

Bling Empire's Mellerio vs Boucheron debate: Which french jewellery brand is older?

Netflix

There are similarities between the fictional Hotel Cortez and real Hotel Cecil

Was American Horror Story based on the Cecil Hotel?

Martin Lewis has revealed how you can get £125 from your bank

Martin Lewis explains how you can get £125 cash from your bank this month

Lifestyle

Emmerdale child actor Harry Whittaker died in 2014

Emmerdale’s Mark Charnock pays tribute to his late on-screen son Harry

Trending on Heart

If you like puzzles you'll LOVE this one

Can you find the word 'love' hidden in this tricky brainteaser?

Lifestyle

What would you do if your neighbour asked you to change the colour of your garden flowers?

Woman left stunned by neighbour's note asking her to change the colour of her garden flowers

Lifestyle

The huge huntsman spider was found in a toy truck

Mum discovers huge huntsman spider guarding 200 babies in son's toy truck

Lifestyle

Nic Jovanovic split with Cyrell Paule on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia’s Nic Jovanovic praised for sweet tribute to ex-'wife' Cyrell Paule after the show
Who is in the cast of My Mum Tracy Beaker?

Who is in the cast of My Mum Tracy Beaker?