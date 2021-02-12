Who is Tracy Beaker footballer Sean Godfrey and who is the actor who plays him?

Who is Sean Godfrey? Picture: BBC

Tracy Beaker footballer: Sean Godfrey is featuring in My Mum Tracy Beaker. Here's your need-to-know on the character and actor who plays him.

My Mum Tracy Beaker finally returned to CBBC on Friday 12 February, with Dani Harmer reprising her role as Tracy.

The three-part series will see Tracy navigate life as a single mum to daughter Jess, with the BBC synopsis for the first episode reading: "Jess Beaker loves her life with her mum Tracy, until famous footballer Sean Godfrey enters the picture!"

Sean was a childhood friend of Tracy's, whose life dramatically changed when he became a famous footballer.

Here's your need-to-know on him.

Sean Godfrey is a character in My Mum Tracy Beaker. Picture: BBC

Who is Sean Godfrey?

Sean and Tracy have known each other since childhood, and has always admired her independent spirit.

He grew up without money, but his life dramatically changed when he became a successful footballer.

Sean recently retired, and now owns a chain of gyms, and a huge luxury house with a swimming pool and full-time housekeeper.

Jess isn't a fan of Sean at the start. Picture: BBC

In My Mum Tracy Beaker, Sean approaches her when she goes to his gym - and she at first doesn't recognise him.

However, the two become reacquainted, and Tracy goes out to a club with him, with the pair getting photographed by the paparazzi.

He later tells her: "I always wanted you to like me, but I just never knew how" - and the pair are then seen getting close, much to the dismay of Tracy's daughter Jess.

Who plays Sean Godfrey and what else has he been in?

Sean is played by actor Jordan Duvigneau, who is known for his roles in Homeland, Doctors, and I Hate Suzie.

Is Jordan Duvigneau on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @jordanduvigneau.

Who is in the My Mum Tracy Beaker cast?

The full cast list is below:

Dani Harmer - Tracy Beaker

Montanna Thompson - Justine Littlewood

Emma Davies - Jess Beaker

Noah Leacock - Tyrone

Jordan Duvigneau - Sean Godfrey

Lisa Coleman - Granny Cam

Christina Tam - Rosealie

Neil Ashton - Fred

Danielle Henry - Miss Oliver

