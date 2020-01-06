Trans couple reveal they 'owe Lorraine' as they open up about expecting first child via surrogate

Hannah and Jake Graf spoke out about their baby news on Lorraine earlier today.

Trans couple Hannah and Jake Graf appeared on Lorraine earlier today to give their first television interview learning that they're expecting their first baby via surrogate.

The pair also thanked Lorraine for helping them, as they were contacted by their surrogate after their appearance on her show last year.

Read more: Furious parents slam Matalan for selling sports crop tops for girls as young as two

Opening up about his long-held dreams to have a baby, Jake said: "I had wanted to be a father since I was about 18.

The couple thanked Lorraine during their interview today. Picture: ITV

"About five-six years ago, I was single and thought I wanted to cover all bases. So I stopped testosterone for about six months and had eggs harvested.

Read more: Peter Kay reveals Phoenix Nights film is in the works during rare public appearance

“The ultimate thing I always wanted to do, my dream... was to become a father."

Jake went on to reveal that he asked Hannah whether they'd have kids in a phone call before they even met, adding: "It just feels like a dream come true, none of this feels real."

Speaking about the public reaction to their baby news, Hannah said: "It’s been definitely positive. People are generally very warm and happy for us. I think they can see how happy we are."

Revealing that their surrogacy plans had come about as a result of their appearance on Lorraine last year, Jake said: “Obviously, we do have to thank you, genuinely, because we were on [the show] about a year ago feeling pretty hopeless, pretty desperate,”

He went onto explain that they got a call from the National Fertility Society, saying: "They said, 'We’ve got someone who would like to help you.'"

NOW READ:

Finland to introduce four-day working week and six hour days under new prime minister plans