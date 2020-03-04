Where was The Trouble with Maggie Cole filmed? Seaside locations including Devon and Plymouth

The Trouble with Maggie Cole was shot across many locations including Burgh Island, Cargreen and Noss Mayo.

ITV’s new drama The Trouble with Maggie Cole centres around a village gossip who ends up public enemy number one in her tiny coastal resort of Thurlbury.

Maggie Cole - played by Dawn French - finds herself in trouble after a radio interview goes terribly wrong and she accidentally spills some very personal details about her friends.

But as the drama kicks off, viewers are also treated to some beautiful surroundings. So, where was The Trouble with Maggie Cole filmed?

The Trouble with Maggie Cole is filmed across Devon and Cornwall. Picture: ITV

Here's everything you need to know…

What are the filming locations of The Trouble with Maggie Cole?

The Trouble with Maggie Cole was filmed in various locations, but it was mainly shot in Devon.

Burgh Island - a tidal island on the coast of South Devon - was used heavily for a lot of the stunning shots and is located near the small seaside village of Bigbury-on-Sea.

Cornwall was also used during filming as Dawn previously shared a photo of herself at Launceston Castle.

About a one hour drive away from Cornwall, scenes were also shot in Plymouth.

Specific locations include Cargreen, Noss Mayo and Erme Primary School.

And some locals also star in the show, as a group of kids from Plymkids Theatre Company play students at fictional Thurlbury Primary School. Nine-year-old Jamie Talbot from the Theatre school plays Tommy Jarvis.

Who's in the cast of The Trouble with Maggie Cole?

The Trouble With Maggie Cole has a star-studded cast, including Dawn French as Maggie Cole, Julie Hesmondhalgh as Jill, Mark Heap as Peter Cole, Patrick Robinson as Marcus and Vicki Pepperdine as Karen

