Unforgotten series 4 cast: Who is Fiona Grayson actress Liz White and where have you seen her before?

1 March 2021, 18:00

Liz White stars as Fiona Grayson in Unforgotten
Liz White stars as Fiona Grayson in Unforgotten. Picture: ITV/Channel 4

Who plays Fiona Grayson in Unforgotten and how do you recognise her? Here's what we know...

After a string of delays to filming, Unforgotten series four has finally made it to our screens.

The detective drama sees the return of DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) as they take on another cold case.

This time around, the pair investigate a male body which was found spilling out of an old freezer at the dump in Haringey.

The only clues the partners have is a Marathon chocolate bar wrapper, dating the death to before the Snickers transition, and a Millwall tattoo.

Liz White stars as Fiona Grayson in Unforgotten
Liz White stars as Fiona Grayson in Unforgotten. Picture: ITV

There are a long list of stars who are returning to the cast, including Peter Egan, Alastair Mackenzie, Carolina Main, Lewis Reeves and Jordan Long.

Actress Liz White is also joining the cast as brand new character Fiona Grayson.

But who is Liz and what else has she been in? Here’s what we know…

How old is Liz White?

Liz is 41-years-old and was born on 5 November 1979 in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

Liz White played Emma in Ackley Bridge
Liz White played Emma in Ackley Bridge. Picture: Channel 4

What has Liz White been in?

Before bagging her role in Unforgotten, Liz has had a string of acting credits to her name.

She starred in ITV drama The Fixer, playing Jess Mercer, the sister of John Mercer and played Shannon in BBC adaptation The Empresses' New Clothes.

In 2014, the actress also had a role in episodes 1 and 2 of the original audio drama 'Osiris' by Everybodyelse Productions and the same year she played Lizzie Mottershead in BBC One's Our Zoo.

Ackley Bridge viewers will also know Liz as teacher Emma in the Channel 4 comedy drama series.

Liz also has also had long list of stage roles, including in the lead of Heavenly Critchfield in Tennessee Williams' Spring Storm at the National Theatre in London in 2010.

She appeared in A Woman Killed with Kindness by Thomas Heywood and starred as Chrysothemis in Electra by Sophocles.

