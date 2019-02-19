Dancing On Ice's Vanessa Bauer 'infuriating' co-stars with 'relentless pursuit' of Wes Nelson

Vanessa Bauer reportedly has her sights set on skate partner Wes Nelson. Picture: Instagram

The professional skater reportedly begged producers to let her stay in the same hotel as the Love Island star

Vanessa Bauer is said to be angering her DOI co-stars with her attempts to woo Wes Nelson - and even asked producers to move her to his hotel.

Wes, who split up with Megan Barton Hanson three weeks ago, doesn't have feelings for Vanessa, 22, in return - but that hasn't stopped Vanessa's rumoured pursuit of him.

"The skaters stay in a different hotel than the celebrities and Vanessa asked if she could be moved to be closer to Wes," a source told The Sun.

"It's annoyed the others as she's not hiding her feelings for Wes.

"Backstage it's very clear she fancies the pants off him."

Wes recently opened up about his feelings for Vanessa, saying: "There is no chemistry with Vanessa, everyone here knows that, but on the ice there has to be some kind of bond in terms of your dancing, not off the ice."

The Love Island star, 20, was in a relationship with Megan, 26, when he started on the show, and she caused controversy by slamming Vanessa for 'stirring up headlines' by announcing her split from her boyfriend just before their first dance.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote: “Love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your first performance with my boyfriend.

Megan previously accused Vanessa of fancying her boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

“You’ve never reached out to me once on invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL.”

She added: “Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe.”

And opening up to OK! magazine after their split, Megan recently claimed that Wes 'never loved' her.

She said: "Our ambitions and goals in life are very different - Wes is younger than me and wrapped up in the fame bubble - but I still love him, which is why it hurts so much.

"I fought and fought and fought for Wes but he doesn't love me back."

And opening up about the Vanessa controversy, she added: "The fact that the producers deliberately stirred things up by partnering Wes with the youngest, hottest girl annoyed me.

“Also the judges making comments like Jason [Gardiner] saying that Wes and Vanessa made a ‘lovely couple’ was frustrating.”