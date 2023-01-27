Veteran, 97, overcomes fear of water with swimming lessons

27 January 2023, 18:07

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A 97-year-old veteran has returned to the water 80 years after his ship was torpedoed in World War II.

Roger Roberts, a 97-year-old veteran, has overcome his fear of water by taking up swimming lessons.

The pensioner was 17-years-old when he was involved in the sinking of HMS Charybdis in the English Channel in October 1943.

When his ship was torpedoed, Roger survived thanks to being a strong swimming, however, he hasn't swam again since the traumatic event.

A total of 464 men died during the attack.

Roger has returned to the water 80 years after the traumatic incident
Roger has returned to the water 80 years after the traumatic incident. Picture: ITV

Now, Roger is getting back into swimming and facing his fears with the help of the staff at his care home.

Roger appeared on Good Morning Britain this week to share his story and to encourage others to learn how to swim.

Speaking about the 1943 attack, Roger previously said: “I was lucky, I was a good swimmer. We went into the water and had about two hours in the water trying to find planks of wood.

“We managed to scramble onto the planks and there were 60 men holding onto it."

Roger Robert was involved in the sinking of HMS Charybdis in the English Channel in October 1943
Roger Robert was involved in the sinking of HMS Charybdis in the English Channel in October 1943. Picture: ITV

He went on: "It was very hard. I managed to come out in one piece from the incident, but a lot didn’t.

“You had to look after yourself as well as your friends and we all put our arms around each other and eventually we were rescued.”

Now, Roger is enjoying swimming again and says he will become a regular at the pool.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The cast have revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets online.

Call The Midwife cast reveals secret trick to keeping kids entertained on set

Love Island 2023 bombshells

Love Island 2023: All of this year's new bombshells so far

Love Island 2023 contestants

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2023 so far?

Ellie Spencer has joined the Love Island 2023 cast

Love Island bombshell Ellie Spence: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Spencer Wilks has joined the Love Island line up

Love Island bombshell Spencer Wilks' famous cousin revealed

Trending on Heart

David Beckham sent a very special video to his 102-year-old superfan Mona.

102-year-old superfan "overwhelmed" by personal message from David Beckham

Celebrities

The 'Home Inspirations' line are still Yankee Candles, just not part of the original brand.

Yankee Candle worker explains why some jars are labelled 'Home Inspiration'

Lifestyle

Tesco Clubcard Holders have been told to spend their vouchers before they expire

Tesco issues four-week warning to all customers with a Clubcard

Shopping

Tammy Girl is now available to shop exclusively at ASOS.

Tammy Girl officially makes fashion comeback after 17 years

Fashion

Stacey Solomon has announced she is having a baby girl

Stacey Solomon reveals she is expecting a baby girl in sweet post

Celebrities

The best friends have seven kids between them.

Mum and best pal flew to Lanzarote for 9 hours and had 'the best day'

Travel

Zoo inundated with requests after offering to name cockroach after someone's ex

Zoo inundated with requests after offer to name cockroach after ex

Lifestyle

A bride has sparked debate

Bride sparks debate after saying bridesmaids shouldn't pay anything towards wedding

Lifestyle

Children at a school in Hull were reportedly sent outside in the cold as a punishment for chatting

Primary school forces kids to stand in cold without coats 'as punishment for chatting'

Parenting

A woman has claimed to see her late husband in a new restaurant video

Woman claims to spot dead husband eating in Indian restaurant nine years after death

Lifestyle

Happy Valley has filmed multiple endings

Happy Valley has filmed multiple endings to keep shock finale secret

Martin Lewis has offered advice on bank switching

Martin Lewis reveals how you can earn free £200 by switching banks

News

Stacey Solomon has said she can't fit into her clothes

Pregnant Stacey Solomon says she can’t fit into her clothes days before due date

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby replaced Abbey Clancey in bed

Peter Crouch shocked as Holly Willoughby replaces wife Abbey Clancy in bed

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her tan shirt dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities