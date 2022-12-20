Where can I watch all the Harry Potter films this Christmas 2022?

Here's where you can watch all the Harry Potter films this Christmas. Picture: Warner Bros.

By Alice Dear

Where can I watch the Harry Potter films and will they be on ITV this Christmas?

Christmas is officially here which means lots of food, afternoon naps and – of course – a Harry Potter film marathon.

While the eight Harry Potter films are not officially Christmas films, many families find the festive period the perfect time to return to Hogwarts.

While ITV would previously put the Harry Potter films on over the Christmas period, it doesn't look like this is the case this year.

So, where can you watch all eight Harry Potter films?

The Harry Potter films do not appear to be on any free-to-air channels this Christmas. Picture: Alamy

Where can I watch all the Harry Potter films this Christmas?

Sadly, it looks like none of the Harry Potter films will be on free-to-air channels this Christmas.

However, there are places you can find the magical films including Amazon Prime Video and NOW TV.

Just as a reminder, these are the films you're looking for in the correct order:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

All of these films can be rented on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Goggle Play, YouTube and Sky Store for around £3.49 each.

All eight films are also on NOW TV which you can use if you sign up for a Cinema Membership, which costs £9.99 a month.

If you have Sky Movies, the Harry Potter films, along with the Fantastic Beasts movies, will be showing across the Christmas period on channel 302.

