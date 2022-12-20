Where can I watch all the Harry Potter films this Christmas 2022?

20 December 2022, 13:35

Here's where you can watch all the Harry Potter films this Christmas
Here's where you can watch all the Harry Potter films this Christmas. Picture: Warner Bros.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Where can I watch the Harry Potter films and will they be on ITV this Christmas?

Christmas is officially here which means lots of food, afternoon naps and – of course – a Harry Potter film marathon.

While the eight Harry Potter films are not officially Christmas films, many families find the festive period the perfect time to return to Hogwarts.

While ITV would previously put the Harry Potter films on over the Christmas period, it doesn't look like this is the case this year.

So, where can you watch all eight Harry Potter films?

The Harry Potter films do not appear to be on any free-to-air channels this Christmas
The Harry Potter films do not appear to be on any free-to-air channels this Christmas. Picture: Alamy

Where can I watch all the Harry Potter films this Christmas?

Sadly, it looks like none of the Harry Potter films will be on free-to-air channels this Christmas.

However, there are places you can find the magical films including Amazon Prime Video and NOW TV.

Just as a reminder, these are the films you're looking for in the correct order:

  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
  • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
  • Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
  • Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

All of these films can be rented on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Goggle Play, YouTube and Sky Store for around £3.49 each.

All eight films are also on NOW TV which you can use if you sign up for a Cinema Membership, which costs £9.99 a month.

If you have Sky Movies, the Harry Potter films, along with the Fantastic Beasts movies, will be showing across the Christmas period on channel 302.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

An eagle-eyed viewer noticed the movie mistake after years of it going unnoticed.

The Grinch movie fans spot glaring blunder in iconic scene

Mamma Mia! could be back for a third film

Mamma Mia! director gives exciting new update on third film

Meet the Masked Singer UK season 4 characters and judges.

Masked Singer 2023: Full line-up of characters revealed

Mica and Marcus are leaving Gogglebox after five years

Gogglebox favourites Mica and Marcus quit show after five years

Gogglebox

There is an alternate ending to Titanic that fans have just discovered

Titanic fans have just discovered ‘hilarious’ alternate ending

Trending on Heart

Victoria Beckham said her husband was left questioning whether he was "cool".

David Beckham left 'heartbroken' by daughter Harper's school run request

Celebrities

Jeremy's letter to Santa Claus will leave you howling with laughter

Kid complains about Christmas presents in hilarious letter to Santa Claus

Christmas

Don't worry, the Monopoly hack is in the official rulebook.

Sneaky Monopoly player reveals 'hidden' rule that could change the whole game

Lifestyle

Lots of high street supermarkets and shops will shut on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day this year

Full list of supermarkets and shops shutting for three days this Christmas

Christmas

Stacey Solomon left fans divided after revealing her "favourite child".

Stacey Solomon reveals Zachary is her favourite child and says every parent has one

Celebrities

Hal Vaughan booked multiple flights so his flight attendant daughter Pierce Vaughan could spend Christmas with her family

Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas with flight attendant daughter

Christmas

Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer separated earlier this year.

Jeff Brazier announces split from wife Kate after nine years together

Exes Christine and Paddy will spend Christmas Day with their three children.

Christine McGuinness spending Christmas with ex Paddy as she 'puts kids first'

Amanda Holden in tears as Britain's Got Talent magician reunites her with woman who saved her life

Amanda Holden in tears as Britain's Got Talent magician reunites her with woman who saved her life

Celebrities

Here's whats on your TV screens this Boxing Day 2022

Boxing Day TV guide 2022: All the TV shows and films airing after Christmas

Martin Lewis has revealed where to buy your Christmas dinner

Martin Lewis reveals cheapest supermarket to buy Christmas dinner

Christmas

Stacey Solomon has revealed how to make Christmas crackers from scratch

Stacey Solomon shares £2.50 Christmas cracker hack using loo rolls

Celebrities

Fatboy could be returning to EastEnders

EastEnders fans spot clue Fatboy is coming back from the dead

Holly Willoughby has shown off her ski chalet

Inside Holly Willoughby's family ski holiday in £1k a night luxury chalet

Celebrities

A dog has reunited with its family after seven years

Dog reunited with owners seven years after running away

Lifestyle