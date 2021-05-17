What happened at the end of Innocent season 1?

17 May 2021, 08:00

Innocent season 1 aired back in 2020
Innocent season 1 aired back in 2020. Picture: ITV

What was the story of Innocent series 1 and who was in it? Here's what we know...

**Warning Innocent series 1 spoilers below**

Innocent is finally back on our screens with a brand new series.

The second season will focus on a brand new, self-contained story which follows a scandal that rocked the small Cumbrian town of Keswick in 2015.

In the four part drama, high school teacher Sally Wright (Katherine Kelly) is accused of having an affair with her 16-year-old pupil, Matty Taylor.

When Matty is then killed, Sally is wrongfully found guilty of his murder and ends up in prison.

Tara’s sister Alice Moffatt was played by Hermione Norris in Innocent
Tara's sister Alice Moffatt was played by Hermione Norris in Innocent. Picture: ITV

After eventually having her conviction overturned, Sally is determined to find the real killer.

But as we get to know the new characters, let’s take a look back at what happened in the first series of ITV’s Innocent.

Read More: Line of Duty unanswered questions: The loose ends we still need tying up after the season 6 finale

What happened in Innocent season 1?

The first series of Innocent aired back in 2018 and told the story of David Collins (Lee Ingleby) who had been acquitted of murdering his wife Tara after seven years in prison.

With David still the police’s number one suspect, the story saw David attempt to uncover the truth of who actually killed Tara.

Innocent season 2 follows a new storyline
Innocent season 2 follows a new storyline. Picture: ITV

The other characters in the spotlight were Tara’s sister Alice Moffatt (Hermione Norris), David’s brother Phil Collins (Daniel Ryan) and David’s ex best friend Tom Wilson (Elliot Cowan).

But the ending came as a huge shock to fans, as David’s seemingly lovely brother Phil was revealed to be the murderer.

When David was released from his prison, Phil had picked his sibling up as soon as he walked free, gave him money and a place to live.

But it turns out, this was all down to a guilty conscience as during a heart-to-heart with his brother, Phil revealed why he murdered Tara.

He revealed he made a pass at her and when she rejected him, he attacked her with a hammer.

The series finished with Phil being arrested and David deciding to raise his children alongside their aunt and uncle, who had been taking care of them while he was in jail.

