What happened between Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates?

Gareth Gates and Faye Brookes split in 2019. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

When did Dancing On Ice star Faye Brookes split with Gareth Gates and what happened?

Dancing On Ice is back, and one of the brave celebrities to be taking to the rink is actress Faye Brookes.

Ahead of her time on the show, Faye said she was excited for viewers to ‘see the real her’ instead of the character she played on Coronation Street.

But what do we know about Faye’s love life, and why did she split from ex-fiancé Gareth Gates?

When did Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates split?

Gareth and Faye announced their split in August 2019.

Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates started dating in 2012. Picture: PA Images

Their split came almost seven years after the former couple met in 2012 on the set of hit musical Legally Blonde.

Faye played the star role of Elle Woods and Gareth as her former lover Warner.

They quickly began dating, but split in September 2018 after six years together.

In January 2019, Faye then announced that she was engaged to the former Pop Idol star after they got back together.

Gareth popped the question in New York over New Year’s and reportedly serenaded Faye with a 17 minute song.

Just a few months after their engagement, Gareth and Faye split.

At the time, Faye shared a string of cryptic quotes on her Instagram, including one about trusting her ‘gut feeling’.

Another read: “Someone said ‘Don’t be afraid to start over again. this time, you are are not starting from scratch, you are are starting from experience.”

A source told The Sun: “Gareth and Faye have been through a lot together but they just can’t make it work.

“She’s in a different place right now after leaving Corrie and is working hard to land some new roles.

“She was really excited about the wedding and had even picked a venue but deep down she knew it wasn’t right.”

Gareth is said to have taken back the £30,000 engagement ring he gave Faye.

Faye is now dating personal trainer Joe Davies, while Gareth is in a relationship with DJ Chloe McLennan.