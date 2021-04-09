What time is The Circle final on tonight?

What time is The Circle final on tonight? Picture: Channel 4

What time is The Circle final on this evening? Find out when you can find out who was crowned winner...

The third series of The Circle UK is sadly coming to an end, and we're absolutely gutted.

This season of the show has been jam-packed full of drama, and tonight's final will finally show what happened when all the players were unmasked.

One of the standout storylines of the series has been 'Felix's' relationship with Manrika, and we will see the rest of the players find out that the paratrooper is actually a woman named Natalya.

Here's your need-to-know on when and how you can watch the final.

What time is The Circle final on?

The Circle final will air at 10pm on Channel 4 tonight, finishing at 11:35pm.

Emma Willis will present, and the remaining contestants will finally find out who is real - and who is a 'Catfish'.

The winner of the show will also be voted for, with up to £100,000 in prize money up for grabs.

In previous years, a 'viewers champion' has also been crowned, with them taking home a sum of the prize money.

Tim Wilson was awarded the prize in the last series - taking home £30,000, while winner of the show Paddy Smyth won £70,000.

Alex Hobern - playing as a woman named Kate - won the first season of the show in 2018, and he was also crowned viewers champion.

The Circle will finally come to an end tonight. Picture: Channel 4

Who will win the show?

We don't yet know who will be crowned winner of the series.

Hashu Mohammed (playing as ‘Syed’) is the favourite to win the show, at 2/1.

The latest odds from Betfair are as follows:

Hashu Mohammed (playing as ‘Syed’): 2/1 Manrika Khaira: 7/2 Andy Smith: 9/2 Natalya Platonova (playing as ‘Felix’): 6/1 Joey Alabi (playing as ‘Femi’): 8/1 Pippa Walker: 10/1 Shabaz Ali (playing as ‘Alice): 16/1

