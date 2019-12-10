What time is the Royal Variety Performance 2019 on ITV tonight, who is in the line up and which royals attend?

The Royal Variety Performance is on tonight. Picture: PA Images

The Royal Variety Performance is on tonight - but what can we expect from the star-studded show?

It’s getting closer to Christmas which can mean only one thing - The Royal Variety Performance 2019 is back for another year!

Dating all the way back to 1912, this festive variety show has been a staple part of the Xmas TV schedule, serving up incredible productions from the best in entertainment.

But what time is Royal Variety Performance 2019 on and who will be performing?

What time is the Royal Variety Performance 2019 on ITV?

While it was filmed in the London Palladium at the end of November, the special show will air at 7.30pm tonight (Tuesday 10th December).

The Royal Variety is back for another year. Picture: PA Images

The show will be on for two and a half hours long packed full of musical performers, theatre and comedy acts.

Read More: Kate Middleton and Prince William didn’t let George and Charlotte come to the Royal Variety Performance because it was ‘on a school night’

Who is presenting the Royal Variety 2019?

This year, comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett presented the incredible performance.

It marks the first time in over thirty years that two comedians have hosted together, with Celebs Go Dating voiceover Rob Beckett saying: “I am absolutely thrilled and honoured to be hosting the Royal Variety Performance with one of my best friends and best comedians in the country.

"My Mum and Dad love Rod Stewart more than me and can’t wait to see him perform.

"Fingers crossed they will stay and watch me and Rom host the rest of the show once Rod has finished his set.”

Who is performing in the Royal Variety 2019?

Winner of the last series of Britain’s Got Talent, Colin Thackery is on the line-up and sung “I Vow To Thee, My Country” alongside a live band.

King of Christmas, Robbie Williams also took to the stage on the festive night alongside pal Jamie Cullum, with the pair performing tracks from his new album The Christmas Present.

Read More: Look back at Kate Middleton's best outfits from Christmas Day

Other musical acts include Lewis Capaldi, Emelie Sande and Mabel. But while Rod Stewart was also tipped to perform, he had to pull out last minute due to a throat infection.

There will also be performances from the cast of West End show Mary Poppins, as well as Come From Away, Groan Ups, and Cirque Du Soleil.

Prince William and Kate Middleton sat in the royal box. Picture: PA Images

Which royals attended the Royal Variety Performance 2019?

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the glitzy night on behalf of the Royal Family this year from the comfort of the London Palladium's royal box.

The Queen herself has attended the show 39 times, last appearing in 2012.

Prince Charles and Camilla have also been guests of honour over the past few years.