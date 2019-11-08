When is Pixar’s ‘Soul’ out, who’s in the cast with Jamie Foxx and is there a trailer for the new animation movie?

Disney’s Pixar has unveiled the emotional trailer for new animated film Soul which is due out next year.

Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey are just two of the stars in the latest Disney Pixar animation called Soul.

While little is known about the story, a teaser trailer reveals what fans can expect from the movie - and it’s full of inspirational quotes and funny anecdotes.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the new film.

Soul is based on teacher Joe Gardner
Soul is based on teacher Joe Gardner. Picture: Pixar

When is Pixar’s Soul out?

Unfortunately, we still have a while to wait to watch the film as Soul will be coming to cinemas on June 19, 2020.

Who is in the cast?

The film stars Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx voicing teacher Joe Gardner, as well as Tina Fey, who voices a character called 22.

Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad and Questlove are also among the cast.

Jamie Foxx is starring in Soul
Jamie Foxx is starring in Soul. Picture: PA Images

What is it about?

The film is directed by Peter Docter, who also wrote Inside Out and Up, so you can expect a lot of tears along the way.

The story sees teacher Joe Gardner try to fulfil his true passion of jazz music, but fails to get it off the ground.

Tragically, just as he’s about to get his big break, a freak accident kills him and puts his soul in the afterlife.

Here he comes across another soul named 22 who has very low aspirations for herself.

The story then revolves around how these two sides of the story connect together, posing the question: “What exactly do you want to be remembered for?”

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Pixar has teased the first trailer - and it looks just as emotional as you’d imagine.

The clip opens with Joe asking: “What would you want to be known for on Earth?” as he starts playing the piano in the background.

He continues: “We only have a short time on this planet. You want to become the person you want to be, don't waste your time on the junk of life.

“Spend your precious hours doing what will bring out the real you.

“The brilliant, passionate you that's ready to contribute something meaningful to this world.”

Joe is then seen walking down the street telling someone on the phone that he 'got the gig', but before he can continue his conversation, he falls down a manhole.

When he lands, he's just a ‘soul’ as he can be heard asking: “So what do you want to be remembered for?”

Another soul - 22 - then answers: "Probably doing this funny cowboy dance."

