When was The Chasers Road Trip filmed?

The Chasers Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles continues on ITV tonight...

Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace will return to our screens tonight as they continue their journey across the globe to discover just how brainy they really are.

This week, the three Chasers will take on child geniuses, playing against them in games like Scrabble and chess.

As the journey involves a great deal of travelling and interaction, many viewers have been left wondering when the show was filmed, and whether it was before the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's your need-to-know.

The Chaser's Road Trip continues tonight at 9pm. Picture: ITV

When was The Chasers Road Trip filmed?

It has not been confirmed when the series was filmed.

Mark Labbett previously said that one episode was filmed in November, though it is unclear what year he was referring to.

In an interview with ITV about the series, he was discussing the weather during filming, saying: "in November, you don’t expect the weather to be quite so warm".

As the show was announced in November 2020 and Beat The Chasers was happening at that time, it was unlikely it was filmed then.

Therefore, it is likely that the show was filmed in 2018 or 2019.

The Chaser's Road Trip sees Shaun, Anne and Mark travel the world. Picture: ITV

Where was The Chasers Road Trip filmed?

The show was filmed all over the world, with the first episode taking place in the USA.

In the second episode, airing Thursday 28 January, the trio will be back in the UK, with filming taking place in London and Cambridge.

for the third and final episode, the Chasers will be heading to Japan.

How many episodes of The Chasers Road trip are there?

There are three episodes in total. The final episode will air on Thursday 4 February, and you can catch up with episodes you've missed on the ITV Hub.

The Chaser's Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

