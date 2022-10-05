When will they announce the new James Bond actor?

5 October 2022, 13:40

Daniel Craig as 007 James Bond
Daniel Craig confirmed No Time To Die was his last movie. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Daniel Craig has officially hung up his 007 tuxedo and it's time to find a new Bond - with so much speculation, when will they announce the new star?

James Bond is a role most actors in Hollywood would jump at the chance of getting after huge stars like Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery and Roger Moore have all played the role.

And now, after Daniel Craig has officially waved goodbye to his 007 badge in the latest movie, No Time To Die, speculation as to who will play the famous spy next has been rife.

Names such as Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, Nicholas Hoult, Damson Idris and even Harry Styles have joined the rumour mill for those who will play the next James Bond.

However, after months and months of speculation, fans of the franchise want to know just one thing, when will the new James Bond be announced? Here's all the information we know so far.

Daniel Craig at Spectre premiere
Daniel Craig joined the Bond franchise when he was 38. Picture: Alamy

When will they announce who is playing the next James Bond?

It may feel like we've been talking about the new 007 for years now and it could be a matter of years before we get to see the identity of the new actor.

During some recent interviews, Barbara Broccoli, a long time producer on the movie series, confirmed the crafting of the new Bond would take some time.

She admitted she didn't believe filming would start until at least 2024, giving them nearly two years to find their next lead.

Barbara said: "We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film. I’d say that filming is at least two years away.”

Who is in the running for the next James Bond?

As Barbara stated, currently there is no one in the running to be the next star of the James Bond movies.

However, that hasn't stopped the internet and huge fans of the movies from pulling together their own ideas and guesses.

Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddlestone, James Norton and Henry Cavill have been some of the most popular choices.

But it seems while there is no celebrity in the running, there is a growing list of specifications as another producer, Michael G Wilson, has revealed they need to be in their 30s.

On the red carpet, he said: "We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past, but trying to visualise it doesn’t work.

"Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something.

"He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a thirty-something.”

