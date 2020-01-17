Who will be the new James Bond? Idris Elba, Henry Golding and Tom Hiddleston tipped to replace Daniel Craig

All the rumours surrounding the new James Bond. Picture: PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

Cillian Murphy, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston are all in the running to replace Daniel Craig...

Daniel Craig will soon be bidding farewell to the iconic role of James Bond, after five films as 007.

While his final moments won’t be aired until later this year in No Time To Die, rumours are already circulating over who might replace him.

It was recently revealed that Bond will not be played by a woman, after it was thought the film franchise might take inspiration from Doctor Who.

"James Bond can be of any colour, but he is male," producer Barbara Broccoli told Variety.

So, who will be the next James Bond? Here’s everything we know so far…

Who will be replacing Daniel Craig as James Bond?

Idris Elba

Idris Elba could replace James Bond. Picture: PA Images

He’s been the hot favourite from the beginning, but will Idris take over as the MI6 agent?

Well, the actor has previously attempted to squash the rumours, stating that he wouldn’t want to take on a role that would “define” him.

He previously told Event magazine: “Bond is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and for that reason, whoever ends up playing it, lives it.

“You’re THAT character, and known as that character for many, many years. I’m creating characters now that can still live alongside Idris. Not ones that take over me and solely define me.”

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy is in the running. Picture: PA Images

Could the Peaky Blinders star become the second Irish 007, following on from Pierce Brosnan?

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch hasn't ruled himself out. Picture: PA Images

The Sherlock star’s odds to join the movie have been slashed from 100/1 to 10/1.

Benedict previously spoke about taking over the baton, telling the Guardian: “I can wear a suit, and I can fight! I can raise my eyebrow, but that’s not what it takes to play Bond. They might want to go in very different directions, who knows? It would be fun though!”

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston has been rumoured for years. Picture: PA Images

Tom already has form playing a spy as Jonathan Pine in the BBC's The Night Manager.

He’s been rumoured to be up for the role for years now due to his charm and good looks. It was also reported he had meeting with producer Barbara Broccoli, but we’ll have to wait and see what comes of it...

Henry Golding

Henry has shot to fame in recent months after his role on Crazy Rich Asians, Last Christmas and The Gentlemen.

Speaking about Bond rumours on the Jimmy Fallon Show recently, he said: “If you’re a male movie star, it is literally the most iconic role possible. You’d be an absolute idiot not to sort of think and aspire for a role like that. I mean, who knows?”

James Norton

James Norton could be the next James Bond. Picture: PA Images

It’s widely thought that James is going to be the next Bond, with The Sun reporting that he’s already celebrated the news.

A source told the paper: “Numerous meetings and secret-squirrel script readings were had at the back end of last year. James has always been in the frame but, until four months ago, there were no concrete moves.”

Richard Madden

Richard Madden could replace Daniel Craig. Picture: PA Images

The Game of Thrones heartthrob previously said he was honoured to be in the mix for the new Bond.

In an interview with GQ magazine, he said: “I’m more than flattered to be mentioned, for people to consider putting me in that role. I’m very flattered and thankful. It’s a really brilliant thing to be in.”

Sam Heughan

Despite being in the running, the Outlander actor has ruled himself out of the running.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, Sam revealed he had not even been approached about the role.

Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed has said he would be honoured to take on the role. Picture: PA Images

When he was asked about potentially joining the franchise, the actor told GQ: “You know, any stretching the mould of what our traditional archetypes are appeals to me – so yes, those classic stories, be it a kind of superhero or James Bond.”