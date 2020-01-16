How do you pronounce Love Island's Connagh Howard's name?

16 January 2020, 21:35 | Updated: 16 January 2020, 22:28

Connagh entered the Love Island villa tonight
Connagh entered the Love Island villa tonight. Picture: ITV

Connagh was one of the bombshell islanders to enter the villa in tonight's episode.

Connagh Howard and Finley Tapp and became the first male bombshell islanders to enter the villa this series - and they're already proving very popular with the islanders.

Finley opted to take Siannise Fudge and Paige Turley on dates, while Connagh opted for Sophie Piper and Shaughna Phillips.

Read more: Ollie Williams opens up about decision to leave Love Island in teaser clip

Some of the islanders affectionally referred to Connagh as 'Connor 2' as he is the second person of that name to enter the villa, after Connor Durman - although his name is spelt differently to his co-star.

Connagh took Sophie Piper and Shaughna Phillips out on dates
Connagh took Sophie Piper and Shaughna Phillips out on dates. Picture: ITV

How do you pronounce Connagh's name?

The name Connagh is usually pronounced the same way as 'Connor', and the spelling has Gaelic roots.

What is Connagh's job?

Connagh is a model, and has even worked with Anthony Joshua.

He said in his entrance interview that his claim to fame is: "I was in an advert with Anthony Joshua. I’m a big boxing fan. I was really excited to meet him. In the ad we are both training. It was pretty nerve-wracking, he’s a big boy!"


Connagh is a model from Cardiff
Connagh is a model from Cardiff. Picture: ITV

What is Connagh's type?

He said: "I like brunettes, a girl with nice eyes, who likes to take care of themselves. I like a girl who can do some sort of sport as I'm into sport. I'm looking for someone I can be myself with."

In his entrance interview, he said he had his eye on Sophie, Shaughna and Siannise - and he opted to take Sophie and Shaughna on a date in his first episode.

Who is Connagh coupled up with?

As he's just entered the villa, Connagh hasn;t coupled up with anyone yet - but watch this space.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ollie has denied ever trophy hunting after controversial images of him surfaced

Love Island's Ollie Williams denies trophy hunting as he breaks silence on controversial pictures
The Love Island stars wages revealed

How much do Love Island stars get paid? Contestants surprising salaries revealed
Shaughna helped out after the Grenfell fire

How did Shaughna Phillips help with Grenfell? Love Island star praised for being in fire safety team
Finley's been playing football since he was eight years old

What football team does Love Island's Finley Tapp play for and what's his career history?
Sandi has quit The Great British Bake Off

Why did Sandi Toksvig quit The Great British Bake Off and who will replace her?

Trending on Heart

It's now easier than ever to eat vegan at chain restaurants

How to eat vegan in UK chain restaurants: McDonalds, Pizza Express, Nando's, KFC and more

Food & Health

Stacey Solomon wants to 'burst into tears' as baby Rex, seven months, starts crawling

Stacey Solomon wants to 'burst into tears' as baby Rex, seven months, starts crawling

Celebrities

Julia Goulding is taking a break from Coronation Street

Who is Coronation Street's Shona Ramsey actress Julia Goulding and why is she leaving Corrie?
You can now make your dogs walks a lot more exciting

Aldi is selling a Nerf Gun specifically made for playing fetch with your dog

Lifestyle

The couple were happily married over a decade ago, but have called it quits

Ant McPartlin to 'give ex-wife Lisa Armstrong huge £31m divorce settlement'

Celebrities