How do you pronounce Love Island's Connagh Howard's name?

Connagh entered the Love Island villa tonight. Picture: ITV

Connagh was one of the bombshell islanders to enter the villa in tonight's episode.

Connagh Howard and Finley Tapp and became the first male bombshell islanders to enter the villa this series - and they're already proving very popular with the islanders.

Finley opted to take Siannise Fudge and Paige Turley on dates, while Connagh opted for Sophie Piper and Shaughna Phillips.

Some of the islanders affectionally referred to Connagh as 'Connor 2' as he is the second person of that name to enter the villa, after Connor Durman - although his name is spelt differently to his co-star.

Connagh took Sophie Piper and Shaughna Phillips out on dates. Picture: ITV

How do you pronounce Connagh's name?

The name Connagh is usually pronounced the same way as 'Connor', and the spelling has Gaelic roots.

What is Connagh's job?

Connagh is a model, and has even worked with Anthony Joshua.

He said in his entrance interview that his claim to fame is: "I was in an advert with Anthony Joshua. I’m a big boxing fan. I was really excited to meet him. In the ad we are both training. It was pretty nerve-wracking, he’s a big boy!"





Connagh is a model from Cardiff. Picture: ITV

What is Connagh's type?

He said: "I like brunettes, a girl with nice eyes, who likes to take care of themselves. I like a girl who can do some sort of sport as I'm into sport. I'm looking for someone I can be myself with."

In his entrance interview, he said he had his eye on Sophie, Shaughna and Siannise - and he opted to take Sophie and Shaughna on a date in his first episode.

Who is Connagh coupled up with?

As he's just entered the villa, Connagh hasn;t coupled up with anyone yet - but watch this space.