Where is James McAvoy from?

James McAvoy is playing He in Together. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Where did James McAvoy grow up? Everything you need to know about the Together actor...

James McAvoy is starring in a brand new BBC Two feature film called Together.

Described as ‘funny and painfully poignant’, the story follows a husband and wife known only as ‘He’ and ‘She’.

Set during the pandemic, the pair soon realise that they can’t avoid the problems in their marriage any longer.

But where is James from and what else has he been in? Here’s what we know…

James McAvoy was born April 21, 1979, in Glasgow, Scotland.

His mum was a psychiatric nurse and his dad a builder but they split when he was seven.

James and his sister then went to live with their maternal grandparents, while his mother lived with them on and off throughout his childhood.

James McAvoy has starred in a string of Hollywood films. Picture: PA Images

James graduated from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama and his breakthrough role came in 2004 when he played Steve McBride in Shameless.

What else has James McAvoy been in?

After his role in Shameless, James played Mr Tumnus in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

He starred in The Last King of Scotland, where James was also nominated for a Bafta Award for Best Actor.

Appearing alongside Keira Knightley, he had a role in Atonement and played Professor Charles Xavier in X-Men: First Class.

Other credits include Split, The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby and Sherlock Gnomes, while the actor also joined the Great Celebrity Bake Off line up this year.

Opening up about his latest role, James said he was over the moon to be working with writer Dennis Kelly and co-star Sharon Hargate.

“Dennis writes so wittily for these characters and his script had me within the first few pages,” he said.

“When I heard Sharon was involved with Stephen Daldry directing it was a no brainer.

“It’s a hilarious, heartfelt, entertaining and unconsciously funny exploration of a relationship and a couple facing real tragedy across a year we have all lived through.”