Where was Manhunt The Night Stalker filmed?

20 September 2021, 18:00

Manhunt filming locations revealed
Manhunt filming locations revealed. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Manhunt series 2 filming locations revealed including Bristol Park and Woolwich.

It’s good news for fans of crime drama Manhunt, because ITV is back with a brand new series.

The first instalment - which aired in 2019 - told the true story of an investigation into the death of French student Amélie Delagrange in Twickenham in 2004.

This time, we will be watching Colin Sutton (Martin Clunes) take on the case of the Night Stalker, whose crimes sparked the largest rape investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

Martin Clunes as Colin Sutton in Manhunt
Martin Clunes as Colin Sutton in Manhunt. Picture: ITV

But where was the second series of Manhunt filmed? Here’s what we know…

Where was Manhunt The Night Stalker filmed?

While the series is mostly set in South East London, some of it was actually filmed in Bristol.

ITV transformed a building near Castle Park in Bristol into a London police station, with crews spotted hovering around a sign reading 'Lewisham, Serious Crime Unit' late last year.

Photographs from the set also show a huge crane being used to capture aerial views of the park.

Other locations in the city include Easton's St Mark's Road and Berkeley Square.

The Manhunt was filmed in Bristol and London
The Manhunt was filmed in Bristol and London. Picture: ITV

Martin Clunes was also spotted on set in Woolwich earlier this year with crews working on Powis Street.

There were also scenes shot near First Choice Café opposite the Waterfront in Woolwich.

As well as Martin, other cast members include David Witts as DC Adam Spier, Diveen Henry as DC Patricia Henry, Sule Rimi as DS Neville Hylton, and Ian Conningham as Richard Moore.

Ed Whitmore wrote the first instalment of Manhunt and also worked on this series having previously written episodes of Silent Witness and Waking the Dead.

Manhunt is based on the diaries of Colin Sutton, who worked closely with ITV to provide a true-to-life representation of events.

Manhunt is based on Colin Sutton's diaries
Manhunt is based on Colin Sutton's diaries. Picture: Alamy

Opening up about watching Martin play him, Colin told Heart.co.uk and other media: "It was strange watching him at first, but I finally got over it by the end of the first series.

"Martin does it so well and he's got my mannerisms. My family says he's just a taller, thinner version of me. But I think the strangest thing is the fact that aspects of my everyday job are now of so much interest to other people!

"I just feel absolutely honoured and privileged to have had the opportunity to tell the stories that I wanted to tell, because I think they were stories that that deserved telling. I think the people who worked on this case deserve to have their work recognised."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Here's the full cast of ITV's Manhunt The Night Stalker

Manhunt The Night Stalker cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Martin Clunes and where have you seen there before?
Where was Sex Education filmed?

Where is Netflix series Sex Education filmed?

Your need-to-know on the actor who plays Isaac in Sex Education

Who is Sex Education star George Robinson?

When is Sex Education set?

What era is Sex Education set in?

Who is in the Sex Education cast?

Who is in the cast of Sex Education season three?

Trending on Heart

Stacey shared the bump pictures on Instagram

Stacey Solomon shares stunning baby bump pictures taken by her father

Celebrities

Where is Netflix's Sex Education set?

Where is Sex Education set and is the school American or British?
How many episodes of Sex Education season three are there?

How many episodes of Sex Education season three are there on Netflix?
Your need-to-know on Asa Butterfield

Who plays Otis in Sex Education and where have you seen him before?
Asa Butterfield is 24

Sex Education cast real ages: how old are the cast of the Netflix show?
Your need-to-know on Aimee Lou Wood

Who is Aimee Lou Wood? The Sex Education star's age, Instagram and boyfriend revealed
Sex Education's Aimee and Connor split up last year

Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood opens up about split from boyfriend and co-star Connor Swindells

Celebrities

Mikael Persbrandt plays Jakob in Sex Education

Who plays Jakob in Sex Education and where have you seen him before?
Will there be a season four of Sex Education?

Sex Education season four: will there be another series of the Netflix show?
Will there be a fourth season of Sex Education?

Aimee Lou Wood on whether there will be a Sex Education season four
Your need-to-know on Sex Education newcomer Dua Saleh

Who plays Cal in Sex Education? Dua Saleh's Instagram and other work revealed

Celebrities

Connor plays Adam Groff in Sex Education

Who plays Adam in Sex Education? Connor Swindells' height, age and Instagram revealed
Mimi Keene plays Ruby in Sex Education

Who plays Ruby in Sex Education and what else has she been in?
Asa has slammed fans who take photos of him without permission on nights out

Sex Education star Asa Butterfield slams fans who photographed him on a night out
Drivers that get into their cars while tired are at risk of causing a serious accident

Drivers who do not get 'sufficient sleep' before long journeys could face a penalty

Lifestyle