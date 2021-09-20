Where was Manhunt The Night Stalker filmed?

Manhunt series 2 filming locations revealed including Bristol Park and Woolwich.

It’s good news for fans of crime drama Manhunt, because ITV is back with a brand new series.

The first instalment - which aired in 2019 - told the true story of an investigation into the death of French student Amélie Delagrange in Twickenham in 2004.

This time, we will be watching Colin Sutton (Martin Clunes) take on the case of the Night Stalker, whose crimes sparked the largest rape investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

But where was the second series of Manhunt filmed? Here’s what we know…

Where was Manhunt The Night Stalker filmed?

While the series is mostly set in South East London, some of it was actually filmed in Bristol.

ITV transformed a building near Castle Park in Bristol into a London police station, with crews spotted hovering around a sign reading 'Lewisham, Serious Crime Unit' late last year.

Photographs from the set also show a huge crane being used to capture aerial views of the park.

Other locations in the city include Easton's St Mark's Road and Berkeley Square.

Martin Clunes was also spotted on set in Woolwich earlier this year with crews working on Powis Street.

There were also scenes shot near First Choice Café opposite the Waterfront in Woolwich.

As well as Martin, other cast members include David Witts as DC Adam Spier, Diveen Henry as DC Patricia Henry, Sule Rimi as DS Neville Hylton, and Ian Conningham as Richard Moore.

Ed Whitmore wrote the first instalment of Manhunt and also worked on this series having previously written episodes of Silent Witness and Waking the Dead.

Manhunt is based on the diaries of Colin Sutton, who worked closely with ITV to provide a true-to-life representation of events.

Opening up about watching Martin play him, Colin told Heart.co.uk and other media: "It was strange watching him at first, but I finally got over it by the end of the first series.

"Martin does it so well and he's got my mannerisms. My family says he's just a taller, thinner version of me. But I think the strangest thing is the fact that aspects of my everyday job are now of so much interest to other people!

"I just feel absolutely honoured and privileged to have had the opportunity to tell the stories that I wanted to tell, because I think they were stories that that deserved telling. I think the people who worked on this case deserve to have their work recognised."