Where was Too Hot To Handle season two filmed and is it the same villa as the first series?

Where is the Too Hot To Handle season two vila? Picture: Netflix

Was Too Hot To Handle season two filmed in the same place as season one and what country was it filmed in?

The second series of Too Hot To Handle has just dropped on Netflix, and could not be more excited to get to know the latest batch of singletons.

The show is a bit like Love Island, in that it sees a bunch of singletons get together to find love in a villa.

The catch, though, is that the contestants aren't allowed to be intimate with each other - or they risk losing money from the prize fund.

Too Hot To Handle sees people from a number of different countries take part, and last year's series was filmed in a dream villa in Mexico.

This year, though, the show was filmed in a different location - here's your need-to-know on where the villa is.

Where was Too Hot To Handle filmed? Picture: Netflix

Where was Too Hot To Handle season two filmed?

Too Hot To Handle was filmed in a villa in Turks and Caicos.

Speaking his experience the show, contestant Cam told Heart.co.uk and Turks and Caicos was 'amazing' adding: "The villa was so nice. But overall it was just an unreal one of a kind experience."

The Too Hot To Handle season two villa is in Turks and Caicos. Picture: Netflix

One of the reasons that the show couldn't take place in the original villa is that the contestants had no idea they were filming Too Hot To Handle.

They were told they were filming a fake show called 'Parties in Paradise', meaning that the 'no sex' rule was a surprise for them all.

The Too Hot To Handle contestants had no idea they were going on the show. Picture: Netflix

The contestants realised they were on Too Hot To Handle at the end of episode one, when smart speaker Lana - who monitors the rule breakers - made an unexpected appearance at their party.

Speaking about the fake show, Cam added: "It didn’t make sense. The premise of the show, i was like ‘this doesn’t make sense, this is a weird show, I don’t think I’d watch this show’. And when Lana came up it was like, honestly just a punch in the face. I wasn’t even thinking I’m on Too Hot To Handle, I was like ‘ah god’."

Too Hot To Handle is available to stream on Netflix now.