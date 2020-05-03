Where is Van Der Valk filmed and why is it in English?

Where is Van Der Valk filmed? Picture: ITV

What are the filming locations of Van Der Valk? And why do the characters have London accents?

Classic dutch detective drama Van Der Valk has been rebooted with a modern day twist and a brand new cast.

Starting back in 1972, the show follows detective Van Der Valk as he tries to solve a string of crimes along with his inspector Lucienne Hassell.

But where is Van Der Valk filmed and why do the characters have English accents? Find out everything..

Where is Van Der Valk filmed?

The ITV Dutch crime drama Van Der Valk was shot entirely in the heart of Amsterdam.

Van Der Valk is filmed entirely in Amsterdam. Picture: ITV

Viewers will recognise key landmarks and tourist attractions from the capital city of the Netherlands throughout the three-part series.

Read More: Belgravia series 2: Is the drama returning for another season?

These include the Dutch national museum, Rijksmuseum, and former shipyard, The NDSM Wharf which is located on the banks of the River IJ in Amsterdam Noord.

The Amsterdam Canal Belt also features heavily, made up as the Singel, the Herengracht, the Keizersgracht, and the Prinsengracht.

This area - built in the 17th century - is widely known in Dutch, as the Grachtengordel and is now a Unesco World Heritage site.

Van Der Valk is filmed at many locations in Amsterdam. Picture: ITV

Why do the characters in Van Der Valk speak in English accents?

After the first episode of Van Der Valk, viewers were left baffled over the accents featured in the show.

Despite actor Marc Warren taking on the title role as Dutch detective, fans pointed out his accent wasn't Dutch at all.

On person Tweeted: “I’m puzzled why the Netherlands police force only employs cockney detectives.”

While a second said: “Watching the new Van Der Valk.....does everyone in the Amsterdam police force speak with a home counties English accent.”

However as fans of the original Van Der Valk series will remember, British accents were always a feature of the programme.

Barry Foster - who previously starred as Van Der Valk - kept his British accent for all five seasons.

Read Now: How long did Too Hot To Handle last? Filming time of the Netflix show revealed