How long did Too Hot To Handle last? Filming time of the Netflix show revealed

By Polly Foreman

How long were the Too Hot To Handle cast in Mexico filming for?

If you haven't binged every single episode already, Too Hot To Handle is about to become your new obsession.

The Netflix dating show is a bit like Love Island, in that a bunch of sexy singletons head to a villa in the hope of finding love.

The catch, though, is that none of them are allowed to kiss, have sex, or canoodle in any way - and risk losing money from the $100,000 prize fund if they break the rules.

Too Hot To Handle was filmed last year. Picture: Netflix

How long was Too Hot To Handle filmed for?

Unlike Love Island, which is aired pretty much in real time, Too Hot To Handle was prerecorded a year before being dropped on Netflix.

The cast were out filming in the Mexican location for almost a month in April 2019.

Executive producer Viki Kolar told Refinery29: "[The cast turned up] a couple of days before the shoot, which was the end of March 2019 and we filmed for 24 to 25 days in April 2019."

Who is still together from Too Hot To Handle?

The only couple still together is Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey, who recently confirmed their relationship with a loved-up selfie.

Opening up about their relationship, Harry recently told The Sun: "Francesca and I are better than ever, we took a bit of a break in between but now we are full steam ahead.

"I can't wait to start travelling and we can put some babies in her belly!"

Francesca added: "Harry and I are still together and we are stronger than ever.

"It was so amazing to watch our love story unfold and I am so excited for what the future holds for the two of us!"

Francesca previously said it was 'love at first sight' when she met Harry, revealing: "It was love at first sight. We kissed before they told us about the celibacy rule.

"I cried, I’m not going to lie. I was distraught. You couldn’t have done anything worse to me."

How can you watch Too Hot To Handle online?

The series is available to stream on Netflix now - so get bingeing!

