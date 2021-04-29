Viewpoint cast: Who is Ian Puleston-Davies and who did he play in Coronation Street?

Ian Puleston-Davies starred in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/PA Images

Why did Ian Puleston-Davies leave Corrie and what happened to his character Owen Armstrong?

ITV has gripped us this week with new crime drama Viewpoint.

Starring the likes of Noel Clarke and Alexandra Roach, the five-part series follows a police surveillance investigation into the disappearance of a missing primary school teacher.

And one man at the centre of the story is ex-DI Donald ‘Don’ Vernon who is strikes up a strong bond with Noel’s character DC Martin Young.

But who is Ian and where have you seen him before?

How old is Ian Puleston-Davies?

Ian Puleston-Davies was born on 6 September 1958, making him 62-years-old.

Donald 'Don' Vernon is played by Ian Puleston-Davies in Viewpoint. Picture: ITV

The Welsh actor is best known for his roles in Coronation Street, Tin Star, Marcella and Vera.

Read More: Viewpoint cast: How tall is Bronagh Waugh and who did she play in Hollyoaks

In 2005, Ian also co-wrote the drama Dirty Filthy Love based upon his own experiences dealing with Obsessive–compulsive disorder.

Dirty Filthy Love won a Royal Television Society Award for Best Single Drama[3] and was also nominated for the BAFTA Award.

Who did Ian Puleston-Davies play in Coronation Street?

Ian Puleston-Davies previously played Owen Armstrong in Coronation Street for five years between 2010 and 2015.

In the soap, he got involved with evil Pat Phelan before being conned out of his £80,000 investment.

Ian Puleston-Davies plays Donald 'Don' Vernon in Viewpoint. Picture: PA Images

He was also caught in a love triangle between Liz McDonald and Eileen Grimshaw, before choosing landlady Liz.

Owen later struck up a relationship with Gary's mother Anna Windass (Debbie Rush), but after this fell apart he decided to leave Weatherfield and move to Scotland.

After quitting the soap in November 2014, actor Ian said: "Next year I will have been playing Owen Armstrong for five years and it felt like a good point to move on and take some time to focus on new projects.

"I have returned to my other passion of writing and in 2015 hope to put on a new play. I have had a fantastic time at Coronation Street and made some great friends. I certainly would never rule out returning to the role of Owen at some point in the future if I was asked."

Is Ian Puleston-Davies married?

Ian Puleston-Davies is not married but has two children - Maggie and Charlie - with his long-term partner Sue.

Now Read: How old is Viewpoint's Karen Henthorn and who did she play in Coronation Street?