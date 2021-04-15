Who is Bryant Wood from The Circle USA?

15 April 2021, 10:15

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Bryant from The Circle USA: how old is he, what's his job, and is he on Instagram?

The second series of The Circle USA has just dropped on Netflix, and viewers are getting to know the brand-new set of players.

One of those is Bryant Wood, a former America's Next Top Model contestant who now works as a breathwork teacher.

Here's your need-to-know on the contestant.

Who is Bryant Wood? What's his age and background?

Bryant, 27, is a model and bodybuilder turned wellness guru and breathwork teacher.

He is a triplet, and was born in December 1993.

He left home age 15 to pursue a career as a model, and travelled the world to pursue a career as a bodybuilder and model.

Bryant competed on series 22 of America's Next Top Model, but was eliminated in the third week of the show.

What TV work has Bryant done?

As well as America's Next Top Model, Bryant has also acted in a number of TV shows.

He previously told VoyageLA that he then “fell head over heels” for acting because he wanted to “study the human condition.”

Bryant appeared in drama The Bay and comedy show This Just In, and will also appear in three upcoming films.

Bryant is one of the players on season two of The Circle USA
Bryant is one of the players on season two of The Circle USA. Picture: Netflix

What is Bryant's job?

Bryant now works as a breathwork teacher, something he has spoken about on this series of The Circle.

He is also a co-founder of Modern Nirvana, where he and his partners help “people find their individual nirvana through ancient and modern practices.”

He has said that he realised he wasn't happy with his life in his early twenties, and spent a lot of time reading, meditating, and going on nature retreats.

Bryant previously said: "I was having an existential crisis when I was around 21 years old.

"I didn’t know who or what I was, and the world just didn’t make sense to me. When I was able to break down those [limiting beliefs on masculinity] and communicate with others, I realised that the little things that actually rented so much time in my head ceased to exist."

Is Bryant single?

Not much is currently known about Bryant's dating life, but he doesn't appear to be seeing anyone.

Is Bryant Wood on Instagram?

You can follow Bryant on Instagram @bryant.give.

