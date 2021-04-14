Who is Chloe Veitch from The Circle USA?

Chloe Veitch is one of the contestants on The Circle USA season two. Find out her age, Instagram, and where you recognise her from.

The second series of The Circle USA has arrived on Netflix, and you may recognise one of the contestants from last year's season of Too Hot To Handle.

Chloe Veitch shot to fame when she appeared on the Love Island-esque reality show last year, and she has now returned to screens on the new season of The Circle USA.

The 22-year-old confirmed that she'll be appearing on the second series of the show on Instagram, writing: "The news is finally out.

"Circle S2 on netflix - 14th April.. HERE I COMEEEE!!! So hard to keep this a secret.. but the question is, who am I playing, myself? Or.. a Catfish."

Who is Chloe Veitch? What's her age and background?

Chloe, 22, is a model and TV personality from Essex, England.

In 2018, she won a beauty pageant called Top Model - and she has since travelled the world to do shoots and modelled at London Fashion Week.

Last year, it was announced that she would be appearing on a new Netflix reality show named Too Hot To Handle.

Chloe Veitch appeared on Too Hot To Handle in 2020. Picture: Netflix

The series was similar to Love Island in that it saw singletons get to know each other in a villa.

The catch, though, was that they weren't allowed to be intimate with each other, or they'd risk losing money from the prize fund.

Chloe didn't leave the show with a boyfriend, and she later described the show as 'sexual rehabilitation'.

She told The Sun: "It was sexual rehabilitation for everyone. I was a serial dater and would always have a few guys on the go.

"I was addicted to Tinder, swiping all day. It was a confidence boost for me. But I never chose the best guys. I’ve been hurt before and have an emotional barrier up."

Is Chloe Veitch on Instagram?

She is! You can join her 1.4million followers @chloeveitchofficial.

When is The Circle USA back?

The Circle USA starts on Wednesday April 14 on Netflix.

The streaming service will release four episodes at a time on a weekly basis, with the final episodes dropping on May 5.

Speaking about the new series, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series Brandon Riegg previously said: "It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes.

"We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members."

