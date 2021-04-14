How many episodes of The Circle USA season two are there?

The Circle USA season two episodes: how many episodes are there and how often will they be released?

The second series of The Circle USA has finally dropped on Netflix, and fans of the show may be wondering how many episodes there are in the new series.

Unlike many other Netflix shows, viewers won't be able to watch all the episodes at the same time.

Episodes will instead be dropped weekly, with four episodes released at a time.

Here's how many episodes will be on the series.

There will be 13 episodes altogether, with the final dropping on May 5.

There are currently four episodes available to watch, and the rest will drop on the following dates:

Wednesday April 14 - episodes 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Wednesday April 21 - episodes 5, 6, 7 and 8

Wednesday April 28 - episodes 9, 10, 11 and 12

Wednesday May 5 - final

Speaking about the new series, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series Brandon Riegg previously said in a statement: "It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes.

"We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members."

Who is in the cast of The Circle USA season two?

See below for the full list of players:

Bryant Wood

Chloe Veitch

Courtney Revolution

Deleesa Unique

Jack Atkins

Lee Swift

Savannah Palacio

Terilisha

One of the players - Chloe Veitch - previously appeared on Netflix dating show Too Hot To Handle.

The 22-year-old confirmed that she'll be appearing on the second series of the show on Instagram, writing: "The news is finally out.

"Circle S2 on netflix - 14th April.. HERE I COMEEEE!!! So hard to keep this a secret.. but the question is, who am I playing, myself? Or.. a Catfish."

