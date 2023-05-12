Who is Eurovision host Hannah Waddingham? Star's career, ex boyfriend and height revealed

Mae Muller plays the Ultimate Eurovision Quiz

By Naomi Bartram

Who is hosting Eurovision this year and who did Hannah Waddingham play in Game of Thrones? Here's what we know...

Hannah Waddingham has been thrown into the spotlight this week as the host of Eurovision 2023.

The actor is best for starring in the comedy series Ted Lasso and has had plenty of other roles over the years.

But Eurovision fans are desperate to know more about her, including her career, age and how tall she is… Here’s what we know!

How is Hannah Waddingham famous?

Hannah is best known for playing the role of football-club owner Rebecca Welton in the Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso.

Hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham perform the Queen machine at Eurovision. Picture: Alamy

This led her to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance, and the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

In her early career, Hannah made a number of guest appearances in TV shows from Brookside to Not Going Out.

She has starred in West End shows including Kiss Me Kate, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Beautiful Game and Spamalot, a musical based on Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

In 2014, Hannah played Tonya Dyke in Benidorm and the following year she appeared in Game of Thrones as Septa Unella.

Sex Education fans might also recognise her as one of student Jackson Marchetti’s mothers, while other credits include Hocus Pocus 2, Garfield and The Fall Guy.

Who is Hannah Waddingham’s ex partner?

Hannah was dating hotel manager Gianluca Cugnetto for more than ten years but have now split up.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Kitty in 2016 and she has previously opened up about her health scare.

The Ted Lasso star was left terrified five years ago when her daughter Kitty, who was three years old at the time, suddenly fell ill and had to be hospitalised.

Kitty was diagnosed with auto-immune disorder Henoch-Schönlein purpura (HSP), as she told People: “I can talk about it now, but I couldn't for a very long time. She was in the hospital for a while with them not knowing what it was.”

Hannah Waddingham and her ex partner Gianluca Cugnetto. Picture: Getty Images

How tall is Hannah Waddingham?

Hannah Waddingham is 5ft 11” and was born in London and attended a private school for girls before going on to study at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts.

Hannah - who is the daughter of opera singer Melodie Kelly - concentrated on making it as a theatre actress after she graduated.

One of her first jobs was in the interactive dinner show Joni and Gina's Wedding - where audience members take on the role of wedding guests.

Opening up about the role, she said: “It really let me cut my teeth because you have to be quick-witted and on it and go with whatever someone else has said and keep it positive.

“And that’s probably what got me into the worlds of comedy and drama… being able to mix and ebb and flow through each other.”