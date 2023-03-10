Eurovision UK entry Mae Muller: Songs, age, parents and more revealed

Mae Muller is the UK's first female representative at Eurovision since 2018. Picture: Instagram/@maemuller

British pop star Mae Muller will perform her hit single I Wrote a Song at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Mae Muller has been announced as the British act representing the UK at this year's Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

The singer-songwriter told fans she was "so excited" to perform her solo single I Wrote a Song on stage in Liverpool this May as she takes the mic from last year's runner-up Sam Ryder.

With a massive social media following, an MTV Award nomination and pop star pals including Little Mix, it's no wonder she is being hailed as a "pop sensation in the making".

From her age and music credentials to her hit songs, here's everything you need to know about Mae.

Who is Mae Muller?

Holly Mae Muller, known as Mae Muller, is a singer-songwriter from North London.

She was born in 1997 to mother Tricia Brannan and father Yaser Malik and grew up in Kentish Town.

The 25-year-old fell in love with music from a young age listening to her mum's favourite bands, The Dixie Chicks and Simon & Garfunkel.

She began writing her own music aged just eight years old and revealed she was heavily inspired by female artists including Gwen Stefani, Florence + The Machine and Lily Allen.

"She [Lily] made me realise that you can be and sound like yourself and not have to change the way you are," she told Clash magazine.

Fast forward to 2023 and Mae is the UK's Eurovision Song Contest entrant.

What is Mae Muller famous for?

Mae started making waves in the music industry when she was just a child.

In 2007, the starry-eyed girl from London appeared in the music video for Mika's hit single "Grace Kelly".

Following her taste of fame, Mae made the decision to pursue a career in performing and shared a series of demos on Soundcloud.

Her popularity rose after she posted a video of herself singing on Instagram.

Following its success online she was quickly discovered and signed by her manager.

Mae's voice and style gained her critical acclaim and in 2019 she was chosen to support girl band Little Mix on their LM5: The Tour.

What songs has Mae Muller released?

Mae released her first EP After Hours in 2018 shortly followed by two more, Frankly and No One Else, Not Even You.

The tracks got Mae noticed and she began appearing as a guest vocalist, catapulting her into the spotlight.

She lent her pipes to British songwriting duo Billen Ted for their single When You're Out, then Swedish collective Neiked for their collaboration with US rapper Polo G on Better Days.

Last October, Mae released her very own single I Just Came To Dance, which has been streamed over 2.5 million times on Spotify.

Six months later the London-born star released a single called Feels This Good in collaboration with Sigala, Caity Baser and Stefflon Don.

Next came her solo single I Wrote a Song, which became the track that secured her the spot as 2023's UK Eurovision entrant.

What has Mae Muller said about representing the UK at Eurovision 2023?

During an interview about the upcoming competition, Mae said: "I'm so excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I've loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant.

"I'm a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin! Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leader board!

"I wrote the song I Wrote A Song a few months ago when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships, so for it to be chosen for this year's UK Eurovision song is honestly a dream!"

