Who does Natalie end up with in Netflix's Love Hard?

Love Hard ending: what happens at the end of the Netflix film and does she end up with Josh or Tag?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you're counting down the days until the Princess Switch 3 and are looking for your next festive Netflix fix, we recommend getting started on Love Hard, pronto.

The Christmas film tells the story of unlucky-in-love Natalia, who is navigating online dating in LA while succeeding in a career writing about her disastrous love life.

After expanding her location preferences on a dating app, she matches with a man named Josh who lives in Lake Placid, New York.

The two spend a few weeks getting to know each other on the phone, and find they have a huge amount in common.

Natalie then decides to surprise him at his family home, only to find he was catfishing her using the photos of an old school friend named Tag.

Josh promises Natalie that he'll set her up with the real-life Tag if she pretends to be his girlfriend for the holidays, so Natalie stays at his home with him and his family.

Josh promises to set Natalie up with real-life Tag. Picture: Netflix

Who does Natalie end up with at the end of Love Hard?

Natalie is at first keen to end up with Tag, as she found him very physically attractive. The pair start dating, but Natalie is forced to pretend to be someone she isn't to impress him - doing things like rock climbing, racing, and eating meat.

It becomes clear that Josh is developing feelings for Natalie while trying to set her up with Tag, and many viewers were holding out hope they'd get together.

Natalie and Josh get engaged while faking their relationship. Picture: Netflix

Despite the fact they're in a fake relationship, Josh proposes to Natalie to get one up on his narcissistic brother - and Natalie finally admits the truth when his parents throw them an engagement party.

Natalie leaves Josh a note encouraging him to pursue his dream of becoming a candlemaker, and leaves the family home to write up her article.

Natalie and Josh end up together at the end of Love Hard. Picture: Netflix

She soon realises, though, that she does have feelings for Josh - and turns up on his doorstep to re-enact the famous signs scene from his favourite Christmas film, Love Actually.

The pair then kiss, and get together.