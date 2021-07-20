Who plays Ben in Never Have I Ever?
20 July 2021
Who is the actor who plays Ben Gross in Netflix's Never Have I Ever and where do you recognise him from?
Never Have I Ever season two recently dropped on Netflix, and the second series of the show is proving a huge hit with viewers.
The high school comedy series centres around student Devi, who is now embroiled in a love triangle with popular jock Paxton and Ben, her former nemesis.
Ben Gross is a rival of Devi's, with the pair having known each other since childhood. The pair end up dating in after growing close in season one.
Here's your need-to-know on the actor who plays him.
**Spoilers for Never Have I Ever season two ahead**
Who plays Ben Gross in Never Have I Ever?
Ben is played by Jaren Lewison, a 20-year-old actor from Dallas, Texas, in the USA.
At the end of Never Have I Ever season two, Devi ended up with Paxton - but Jaren subsequently hinted that there might still be hope for Ben and Devi in future seasons.
Speaking to Metro.co.uk, he said: "I know #TeamBen has been heartbroken over the finale moment, however, I truly think it creates some incredible conflict
"Paxton will be a boyfriend for the first time, Devi will navigate a romantic relationship, and we have no idea what Ben will do. It’s juicy, interesting, complex, and messy, which I love."
What else has Jaren Lewison been in?
Jaren is known for his roles in films like Men, Woman & Children, Tag, Beyond the Farthest Star and A Horse Tale.
Is there a trailer for Never Have I Ever season two?
There is! You can watch the trailer below: