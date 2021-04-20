Who plays Johnny in Ackley Bridge?

Who plays Johnny in Ackley Bridge? Picture: Channel 4

Who is the actor who plays Johnny in Ackley Bridge season four?

The fourth season of Ackley Bridge arrived on Channel 4 on Monday, and we can't wait to see what this series has in store.

The school-based drama, which first aired on E4 in 2017, has moved to a new time slot of 6pm - and introduced a whole host of new characters.

One of these is Johnny, a new student at the school involved in a love triangle with Kayla Azfal (Robyn Cara) and Fizza Akhtar (Yasmin Al-Khudhairi).

Here's your need-to-know on the actor who plays him.

Johnny is a new character on Ackley Bridge. Picture: Channel 4

Who plays Johnny in Ackley Bridge?

Johnny is played by Ryan Dean.

The character is seen struggling to fit in the school, telling teachers: "You can shove your school, I have heard it all before."

Speaking about his character, Ryan told Channel 4: "I think he's quite rebellious against all kinds of authority as he’s not been treated brilliantly before.

"Whether it be school or whether it be in daily life, except with his family. He likes to stand on his own two feet and make his own decisions.

"He's very big on honour, especially within his family. If he says, he's going to do something then he's going to do it."

Ackley Bridge airs weeknights at 6pm. Picture: Channel 4

What else has Ryan Dean been in?

Ryan has previously appeared in Billy Elliot the Musical and Penny on M.A.R.S.

He also appeared in 2019 film The Gentleman, playing Murka.

Is Ryan Dean on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @ryan_dean_26.



How can I watch Ackley Bridge?

Rather than airing weekly (as it did previously), the show is now airing Monday-Friday at 6pm on Channel 4.

Caroline Hollick, Head of Channel 4 Drama, said of the change: "We've put younger viewers squarely at the heart of our new strategy, making each episode a snappy 30 minutes and moving the time slot to the brand-new time of 6pm.

"Sandwiched between The Simpsons and Hollyoaks, Channel 4 will truly own teatime!"

