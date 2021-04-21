Who plays Martin in Ackley Bridge and what else has he been in?

Who plays Martin in Ackley Bridge? Picture: Getty/Channel 4

Robert James-Collier is the actor who plays new headteacher Martin Evershed in Ackley Bridge: find out his age and other TV work.

Ackley Bridge season four is currently airing on Channel 4, and many viewers may be wondering where they recognise some of the cast from.

One of the returning characters is Martin Evershed, who has now been promoted to head of Ackley Bridge High School.

The character was previously deputy head, and has been in the show since season three.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor who plays him.

Martin is promoted to headteacher in season four of Ackley Bridge. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Robert James-Collier? What's his age and background?

Robert, 45, is an actor from Salford, Greater Manchester.

He studied business at the University of Huddersfield and marketing at the University of Manchester before getting into acting.

What other TV shows has Rob James-Collier been in?

He is perhaps best known for his role as Thomas Barrow in Downton Abbey, a role he was cast in in 2010.

Robert won Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for this role.

He also starred in Coronation Street, playing Liam Connor between 2006 and 2008.

More recently, Robert has starred in Netflix series Fate: The Winx Saga, playing Saul Silva.

Robert is known for his role in Downton Abbey. Picture: Getty

Who does Robert play in Ackley Bridge?

Robert plays Martin Evershed in Ackley Bridge.

At the start if Ackley Bridge season four, Rob's character Martin was promoted to Acting Headteacher during Mandy's maternity leave.

He was then appointed the role permanently after Mandy announced she'd be stepping down.

Speaking ahead of the new series, Robert said: "The best thing about working on Ackley Bridge is the spirit – young people bring a certain energy that perhaps we allow life to get in the way of. I love tapping into that energy and remembering the fearlessness of youth – I am a child at heart.

"Most of my friends and family would say I am a child. But again, there is enough seriousness going on in the world and in my profession people are guilty of taking themselves way too seriously – why would I want to add to that when I can break dance in the middle of a scene just because…? My back has never been the same since."

