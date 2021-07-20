Who plays Paxton in Never Have I Ever?

Season two of Never Have I Ever is officially here, and we couldn't be happier about the return of one of our favourite shows.

The second series of the high school comedy series follows lead character Devi as she navigates a love triangle with Ben, her former nemesis, and Paxton, a popular jock.

Paxton Hall-Yoshida has been a major character since the start of the series, and is played by actor Darren Barnet. Here's your need-to-know on him.

**Warning: contains spoilers for Never Have I Ever season two**

Darren plays Paxton, a popular jock at the school. Picture: Netflix

Who plays Paxton?

Paxton is played by Darren Barnet, a 30-year-old actor from Los Angeles, California.

At the end of season two, Paxton end up in a relationship, and Darren recently opened up about his hopes for a possible season three.

He said: "I would just love to see how it plays out with them being together as an exclusive couple. That's going to bring on a whole new set of challenges, and I think there's a lot more to explore. There's a lot more for Devi to learn about Paxton, for Paxton to learn about himself, and for Devi to learn about herself.

Paxton and Devi end up together at the end of season two. Picture: Netflix

"And when that all comes to fruition, who knows? They may fall in love or realise they're better as friends or absolutely hate each other, so you never really know."

And opening up to Pop Sugar about what relationship advice he'd give Devi, he added: "To stop caring what his friends and what the public thinks about the relationship. I know the whole thing about it is that he's never been with a girl that is so low on the social totem pole and his friends certainly are not behind it and I know they've been through their struggles and she played him, but just not care. If it makes you happy, it makes you happy."

What else has Darren Barnet been in?

Darren is also known for his lead role in film American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules, and he has also held a number of smaller TV roles.