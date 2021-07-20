Who plays Paxton in Never Have I Ever?

20 July 2021, 18:05

Who is the actor who plays Paxton in Never Have I Ever and where do you recognise him from?

Season two of Never Have I Ever is officially here, and we couldn't be happier about the return of one of our favourite shows.

The second series of the high school comedy series follows lead character Devi as she navigates a love triangle with Ben, her former nemesis, and Paxton, a popular jock.

Paxton Hall-Yoshida has been a major character since the start of the series, and is played by actor Darren Barnet. Here's your need-to-know on him.

**Warning: contains spoilers for Never Have I Ever season two**

Darren plays Paxton, a popular jock at the school
Darren plays Paxton, a popular jock at the school. Picture: Netflix

Who plays Paxton?

Paxton is played by Darren Barnet, a 30-year-old actor from Los Angeles, California.

At the end of season two, Paxton end up in a relationship, and Darren recently opened up about his hopes for a possible season three.

He said: "I would just love to see how it plays out with them being together as an exclusive couple. That's going to bring on a whole new set of challenges, and I think there's a lot more to explore. There's a lot more for Devi to learn about Paxton, for Paxton to learn about himself, and for Devi to learn about herself.

Paxton and Devi end up together at the end of season two
Paxton and Devi end up together at the end of season two. Picture: Netflix

"And when that all comes to fruition, who knows? They may fall in love or realise they're better as friends or absolutely hate each other, so you never really know."

And opening up to Pop Sugar about what relationship advice he'd give Devi, he added: "To stop caring what his friends and what the public thinks about the relationship. I know the whole thing about it is that he's never been with a girl that is so low on the social totem pole and his friends certainly are not behind it and I know they've been through their struggles and she played him, but just not care. If it makes you happy, it makes you happy."

What else has Darren Barnet been in?

Darren is also known for his lead role in film American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules, and he has also held a number of smaller TV roles.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jaren plays high school student Ben

Who plays Ben in Never Have I Ever?

Will there be another season of Never Have I Ever on Netflix?

Will there be a season three of Never Have I Ever on Netflix?
Peppa Pig is a beloved kids' TV programme

Peppa Pig has American kids speaking in English accents

When was Virgin River filmed?

When was Virgin River season three filmed?

Where is Virgin River filmed?

Where is Virgin River filmed? Filming locations for the Netflix show revealed

Trending on Heart

Are you determined to have good weather on your wedding day?

This weather calculator will tell you how likely rain is on your wedding day

Weddings

Mumsnet are debating if it's OK for young kids to run around nude

Mum sparks debate after criticising parents for allowing their kids to run around naked in the heat

Lifestyle

The inflatable pool was shared to a bargains Facebook group

You can buy a 8ft swimming pool to go in your garden for less than £20

Lifestyle

Eamonn Holmes announces he has become a grandad for the first time

Eamonn Holmes announces he has become a grandad for the first time

Celebrities

How many episodes of Virgin River season three are there?

How many episodes of Virgin River season three are there on Netflix?