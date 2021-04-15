Who presents the Great British Sewing Bee?

Joe Lycett presents The Great British Sewing Bee. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Who is the presenter of the Great British Sewing Bee? And what do we know about Joe Lycett?

The Great British Sewing Bee is back on our TV’s this Spring for some much needed easy watching.

The seventh series of the BBC contest sees a new batch of 12 amateur tailors compete in a bid to win the coveted trophy.

Judges, Patrick Grant and Esme Young, are also on hand to give their opinion on everything sewing.

But who presents the Great British Sewing Bee? And what do we know about Joe Lycett?

Joe Lycett is back to present the Great British Sewing Bee. Picture: BBC

Who presents the Great British Sewing Bee?

Comedian Joe Lycett, 32, is the presenter of the Great British Sewing Bee.

Read More: Where is the Great British Sewing Bee filmed?

The star was born in Birmingham and went on to study Drama and English at the University of Manchester.

He is best known for his stand up shows and appearances on popular panel shows including The Big Fat Quiz Of Everything, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

He has also hosted Live at the Apollo, The One Show and Sunday Brunch, and fronted his own Channel 4 series called Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back.

In 2016, he released his debut book, Parsnips, Buttered and Joe was also the original narrator for ITV2’s Ibiza Weekender.

Joe is also known for changing his name to Hugo Boss by deed poll in February 2020, before reverting back to his birth name in April.

Meanwhile, opening up about being a part of the show, Joe said he was ‘blown away’ by last year’s ratings which attracted more than 6 million viewers.

He told the Daily Mail: “Moving to BBC1 was a great honour and that obviously helps, but so has the pandemic.

“Sewing Bee really captures what people need. It can be soothing and inspirational, and people fall in love with the contestants.”

Judge Patrick Grant, 48 added: “The show has always been very warm, very inclusive and very positive.

“We provide an hour of escape into a world that's overwhelmingly joyous.”

Now Read: Line of Duty fans in hysterics at Amazon Alexa's response to 'who is H?'